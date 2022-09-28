South Darlot Gold Project: Filing of NI43-101 Technical Report

Central Iron Ore Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Iron Ore Ltd. (CIO – TSX.V) (“CIO” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that is has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report regarding the Company’s South Darlot Gold Project.



CIO is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report titled “NI43-101 Technical Report South Darlot Gold Project Western Australia” prepared by Andrew Bewsher MAIG with an effective date of August 31, 2022 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is available on the Company’s profile at www.Sedar.com.

As stated in the Technical Report, the British King deposit has an inferred mineral resource of 176,000 tonnes at 6.06 g/t Au for 34,300 ounces with a 35 g/t Au top cut at a $AUD 3,000 gold price. The Endeavour deposit has an indicated and inferred mineral resource of 7,430 tonnes at 43.0 g/t Au for 10,220 ounces with a 160 g/t Au top cut at a $AUD 3,000 gold price.

The Technical Report recommends an exploration and mining studies budget totalling $1.9M. The majority of the budget is to be spent on completion of drilling at Endeavour and British King prospects; and finalising the mining studies to advance the prospects to being mine ready. Remaining expenditure will be spent on the South Darlot tenements to advance existing exploration targets.

Mr Andrew Bewsher, MAIG, the Senior Technical advisor geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and has approved this news release.

About Central Iron Ore Ltd.

Central Iron Ore Ltd. is an Australian resource exploration and development company with an office located in Sydney, Australia. The Company’s goal is to create value for shareholders through continuously exploring and developing its current properties in Australia.

