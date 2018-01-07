South Dakota State rolls to 101-88 win over Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Mike Daum scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and South Dakota State rolled to 101-88 win over Omaha on Saturday night.

It was Daum's eighth double-double of the season. David Jenkins Jr. added 22 points and five rebounds, Reed Tellinghuisen had 16 points, Tevin King added 15 and Skyler Flatten chipped in 12.

The Jackrabbits (14-5, 2-0 Summit League) shot 57 percent to 44 percent for Omaha and had a 35-25 rebounding edge.

South Dakota State jumped to a 22-8 start that included a pair of 3-pointers by Jenkins and another by Flatten and built it into a 50-35 advantage at the break.

The Jackrabbits led throughout the second half and were up 91-64 with just under six minutes to play. Omaha cut it to 95-82 with 2:45 left but could not get closer.

Zach Jackson scored 29 points to lead the Mavericks (5-13, 0-2). JT Gibson added 18.