South Dakota State completes recruiting class

(STATS) - South Dakota State added 10 players, including a pair of transfers from Power-Five programs, to its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Among those joining coach John Stiegelmeier's program were Nebraska transfer kicker Cole Frahm and Arizona State transfer quarterback Kurt Walding.

The first 15 members of the class were announced in December. They included three-star defensive tackle Jarod DePriest from Trivoli, Illinois.

"We set out many months ago to fill certain needs and we have accomplished that with this class," Stiegelmeier said. "As always, our assistant coaches have done a phenomenal job getting to know each student-athlete and their families. The expectations for this class will be high, as they are for our entire program."

The Missouri Valley Football Conference power finished 10-3 last season while advancing to the FCS semifinals for the second consecutive year.

South Dakota State 2019 Signing Class

Matt Barnett, LB, 6-3, 205, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Alburnett)

Canyon Bauer, WR, 6-0, 190, Sioux Falls, S.D. (O'Gorman)

Adam Bock, LB, 6-1, 215, Solon, Iowa (Solon)

Baily Darnell, S, 6-0, 195, Auburn, Neb. (Auburn High)

Jarod DePriest, DT, 6-5, 285, Trivoli, Ill. (Farmington Central)

Bo Donald, OL, 6-6, 300, Kimball, S.D. (Kimball)

Diamond Evans, CB, 5-10, 180, Chicago (Nazareth Academy)

Keaton Heide, QB, 6-3, 195, Wayzata, Minn. (Wayzata)

Quinton Hicks, DE, 6-2, 225, Wichita, Kansas (Campus)

Caden Johnson, DE, 6-3, 245, Wahoo, Neb. (Bishop Neumann)

Tucker Kraft, TE, 6-5, 245, Timber Lake, S.D. (Timber Lake)

Thomas Motzko, LB, 6-0, 220, Highland Park, Ill. (Highland Park)

Payton Shafer, LB, 6-0, 205, Cottage Grove, Minn. (Park)

Ethan Vibert, OL, 6-4, 290, Regina, Saskatchewan (Miller)

Alex Westendorf, OL, 6-5, 285, South Elgin, Ill. (St. Charles North)

*Cole Frahm, PK, 6-5, 225, Omaha, Neb. (Nebraska)

*Kurt Walding, QB, 6-2, 220, Des Moines, Iowa (Arizona State)

Evan Beerntsen, OL, 6-4, 270, De Pere, Wisconsin (Appleton)

Devin Blakley, RB, 5-10, 185, Broadview, Ill. (Foreman)

Graham Spalding, LB, 6-1, 195, Oviedo, Fla. (Lake Howard)

Zachariah Wilson, DE, 6-3, 225, Chipley, Fla. (Chipley)

Kevin Brenner, DE, 6-3, 225, Silver Lake, Wisc. (Wilmot Union)

Michael Drotzman, P, 6-3, 190, Yankton, S.D. (Yankton)

Joseph Slama, S/ATH, 6-3, 190, Tabor, S.D. (Bon Homme)

Tyson Strohbeen, OL, 6-2, 285, Sioux City, Iowa (Bishop Heelan)

* - Transfer