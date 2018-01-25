South Dakota knocks off South Dakota State 87-68

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) -- Matt Mooney scored 30 points and South Dakota snapped South Dakota State's eight game win streak with an 87-68 victory on Wednesday night.

Mooney made four 3-pointers and was 11-of-21 shooting, a point shy of matching his career best. Triston Simpson added four 3s and finished with a career-high 20 points for the Coyotes (18-5, 6-1 Summit League), who have won four straight and are off to their best league start since joining the conference in 2011-12. Tyler Peterson chipped in 14 points and Nick Fuller had 11.

Mike Daum had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead South Dakota State (17-6, 5-1). Skyler Flatten and Tevin King added 14 points apiece.

Simpson scored seven points during a 20-5 run that stretched South Dakota's lead to 58-39 with 11:30 left. About three minutes later, Mooney scored seven straight points and the Coyotes had a 25-point lead with six minutes remaining.