South Dakota announces 2020 schedule
(STATS) - Optimistic for a rebound in 2019, South Dakota announced its 2020 schedule on Wednesday.
The Coyotes will play five of their 11 games in Vermillion following the completion of a $26 million renovation to the west side of the DakotaDome. They'll kick off the season at Iowa State on Sept. 5.
"The 2020 schedule represents our continued commitment to playing high quality, Division I competition," said coach Bob Nielson, whose team returns 15 starters in 2019 from a team that finished 4-7 last year.
"We look forward to opening the renovated DakotaDome. It will be a fantastic facility and one of the best home-field advantages in the country."
2020 South Dakota Schedule
Sept. 5, at Iowa State
Sept. 12, at Northern Arizona
Sept. 19, Missouri State*
Sept. 26, at Illinois State*
Oct. 3, Western Illinois*
Oct. 10, at South Dakota State*
Oct. 17, Dixie State
Oct. 24, Northern Iowa*
Oct. 31, at North Dakota*
Nov. 14, at Indiana State*
Nov. 21, North Dakota State*
* - Missouri Valley Football Conference game