South Dade wrestling advances to state duals. Plus basketball and soccer and more wrestling

For the fifth time in five years, the powerhouse South Dade wrestling team advanced to the FHSAA State Duals, where the Buccaneers will attempt to win an unprecedented fifth consecutive state duals championship.

That would make 21 overall wrestling state team titles in the program’s illustrious history.

South Dade is ranked No.1 in the state and will face Cypress Bay in the first round of the Class 3A state duals, which is Jan. 21 and 22 at Osceola High School in Kissimmee.

“It’s my favorite time of year again, where we separate the contenders from the pretenders,” South Dade wrestling coach Victor Balmeceda wrote via email. “The FHSAA State Duals is where coaches find out what their whole team is truly made of. It’s where countless hours of dedication and preparation meet opportunity.

“The Duals are a true testament of the overall strength of your program. It takes the whole team to win this championship, from your weakest link to your biggest studs; everyone plays a huge role in determining which team moves on and which team goes home empty handed. We are certainly blessed to have the opportunity to contend for an unprecedented fifth consecutive dual meet state championship, but we know that it will not be easy. We are primed. We are ready. We Are SOUTH DADE.”

The road to state duals.

South Dade first won the District 16-3A Duals.

Team results: Columbus 36, Southwest 34; South Dade 58, Palmetto 18; South Dade 45, Columbus 22; South Dade 51, Southwest 21.

Champion South Dade and runner-up Columbus qualified for regionals.

In 3A region semifinals, Columbus edged Doral 33-32, and South Dade beat Miami Beach 57-17. In the region finals, South Dade defeated Columbus 49-21. Only the region champ advances to state duals.

South Dade features 106-Nate Williams (FR) 12-4; 113-Luis Acevedo (SO) 25-2 2021 State Qualifier; 120-Adrian Morales (SR) 11-2 2021 State Champ; 126-Joshua Aviles (SO) 12-2; 126-Luis Arboleda (JR) 2021 State Qualifier; 132-EJ Solis (FR) 7-1 2021 State Placer 3rd; 132-KingJames Perry (JR) 20-9; 138-Misha Arbos (JR) 21-3 2020 GA State Runner Up; 138-Matthew Abreu (FR) 5-4; 145-Gavin Balmeceda (SO) 25-4 2021 State Placer 4th; 152-Alex Couto (SR) 23-3 2020 State Champ; 152-Jacarie Byrd (SO) 13-5; 160-Cordell White (JR) 27-3 2x State Placer 3rd/3rd; 170-Chris Sanchez (SO) 28-6; 182-Andrew Miller (SR) 10-4; 182-William Strickland (SR) 13-9; 195-Ansel Cervantes (JR) 11-1 2021 State Qualifier; 195-Kris Reyes (FR) 10-5; 220-Sawyer Bartelt (SO)13-0 2021 State Champ; 285-Jaden Salgado (SR) 13-7.

Cardinal Gibbons wrestling

The Cardinal Gibbons wrestling team, with coaches Jamal and Jamel Morris, went 8-0 at the Battle at the Bay at Cypress Bay High School.

The Chiefs beat Mater Lakes Academy, Delray Beach-American Heritage and Miami Columbus.

Going undefeated for Gibbons were: 113-pounds Peyton Vargas; 126lb Nicholas Yancey; 152lb Christian Yancey; 160lb Danil Korochenskiy; 170lb Richard Tauriello; 220lb Grant Cooper; 285lb Gavin Hooten.

American Heritage wrestling

The American Heritage wrestling team, under the direction of Coach David Wisdom, went 5-3 at the Coral Springs Duals at Coral Springs Charter School.

These Patriots went undefeated: 106-pounds Diego Miranda (8-0); 126lb Ernest Padron Jr. (8-0); 220lb Leviev Kinlock (8-0); HWY Jaeden Kinlock (4-0).

Team results: American Heritage 52, Westminster Christian 18; American Heritage 60, Taravella 24; American Heritage 48, Boca Raton-St. Andrews 33; American Heritage 54, South Broward 29; American Heritage 48, Miami Norland 36.

Western 48, American Heritage 36; Coral Springs Charter 30, American Heritage 24; Douglas 48, American Heritage 33.

Football

The All-American Bowl National Football Combine was at the Alamodme in San Antonio, and 247Sports announced its All-Combine Team, compiled by 247Sports analysts Gabe Brooks, Andrew Ivins, Tom Loy, Mike Roach and Steve Wiltfong.

Champagnat sophomore cornerback Donavan Philord was named to the All-Combine Team, based on his physical style of play. He was aggressive in coverage and broke up multiple passes during 1-on-1s. FAU, FIU, New Mexico State and Pittsburgh are very interested, according to 247 Sports.

South Dade junior receiver Jabari Lewis was selected to participate in the elite combine, too. He and Philord were chosen as two of the nation’s top 600 underclassmen. Syracuse is interested in Lewis, according to 247 Sports.

Soccer

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 8, Highlands Christian 0: Danny Perret-Gentile 2 goals; Felix Azpura 2 goals; Devin Garcia 1 goal; Riley Holden 1 goal; Greg Priyen 1 goal, 2 assists; Ryan Cooper 1 goal; Tomas Vera 2 assists; Adrian Alfieri 2 assists; Brandon McBean 1 assist; Deni Rivard 1 assist; Gkps Grant Rodriguez & Simon Rodriguez shutout. CG (13-1-2).

BOYS: Coral Gables 2, Coral Park 0: Patrick Pongo 1 goal; Dany Guzman 1 goal; Etienne Montigny 1 assist; Jordan Bueso 1 assist. CG (12-2).

BOYS: Miami Beach 3, Varela 0: Isrrael Rodriguez 2 goals; Camilo Roldan 1 goal; Cesar Cardona 1 assist; Mathew Brid 1 assist; Gkp Ethan Zaldivar 8th shutout. MB (11-1-1).

BOYS: Miami Country Day 2, Palmetto 0: Victor Destri 1 goal; Renan Custodio 1 goal; Gkp Emilio Belmonte 9 saves, 6th shutout. MCD (6-8-1).

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 5, Divine Savior 1: Kobe Lopez 3 goals; Dilan Kaye 1 goal; Nico Sosa 1 goal. RE (11-1-3).

BOYS: University School 8, Chaminade-Madonna 0: Rafael Guerra 3 goals; Rafael Matiello 2 goals; Andres Furszyfer 2 goals. Univ (10-2-2).

GIRLS: St. Brendan 9, Monsignor Pace 0: Olivia Laracuente 3 goals; Alyssa Travieso 1 goal; Gaby Page 1 goal; Isa Bowen 1 goal; Nori Lopez 1 goal; Gaby Vega 1 goal; Krislyn Dennis 1 goal; Gkp Eli Yu shutout. StB (11-3-1).

Basketball

BOYS: Braddock 57, Doral 56: BRD: Bensallam 18, Gonzalez 15, Suarez 15, Lopez 5, Perez 4. DOR: Johnson 33, Hernandez 12, Pelaez 4, Valdes 4, Villamil 2, Hernandez 1. 3-Ptrs: Gonzalez 3, Bensallam 2, Suarez 1. Rebs: Perez 6. Asts: Suarez 3. Stls: Lopez 2, Mirabal 2. Half: Tied at 34. BRD (6-12).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 63, Pine Crest 31: Jeremy Arnum 18 points, 10 rebounds, 1 blocked shot; Jackson Mansfield 8 points, 10 assists; Amare Sanders 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals; Denzel Dorn 4 points, 10 rebounds. GP (6-10).

BOYS: True North Classical Academy 93, COHEA 77: J-Roc Lopez 32 points, 16 steals; Boosie Swan 25 points, 5 assists; Audley Brown 9 points; Ben Betancourt 9 points, 6 rebounds; Robbie Finlay 5 points, 7 rebounds. TN (5-7).

Sophomore Robbie Finlay (left) and 8th grader J-Roc Lopez of the True North Classical Academy boys&#x002019; basketball team.
BOYS: Westwood Christian 84, Marathon 40: Gabriel Gallego 16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals; Joseph Vasquez 26 points, 10 rebounds; William Nanesky 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks. WC (6-6).

GIRLS: Mater Academy Charter 46, St. Brendan 41: MAC: Hicks 31, A. Ortiz 6, Wharton 6, Hayes 2, S. Ortiz 1. StB: Castro 18, Montoya 7, Toro 7, Garcia 4, Schwarte 2, Vindigni 2, Gonzalez 1. Half: MAC 19-18. MAC (6-5).

Submit results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results, top performers and stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

