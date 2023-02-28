South Dade wrestling in 3A wins 19th region title. Miramar fourth in 2A. Plus more results

Business as usual as South Dade wrestling dominated the Region 4-3A Championships en route to its 19th region team title, excluding region duals.

The host Bucs, coached by Victor Balmeceda, totaled 328.5 points, far ahead of runner-up Southwest. Columbus was third, followed by Broward’s top finisher Cypress Bay.

Twelve of South Dade’s wrestlers reached the finals with nine winning region titles (Luis Acevedo at 120, Nathaniel Williams at 126, Elvis Solis at 138, Misha Arbos at 145, Gavin Balmeceda at 152, Cordell White at 160, Lawrence Rosario at 170, Ansel Cervantes at 195 and Sawyer Bartelt at 220). All 14 qualified for state.

Individual region champs also include Andrew Punzalan (106) and Zach Weidler (182) of Cypress Bay, Frederick Mitchum (113) of Southridge, Danny Martinez (132) of Southwest, and Derrick Hart (285) of Columbus.

The FHSAA Wrestling State Championships in 1A, 2A and 3A are Thursday-Saturday at Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

Region 4-3A at South Dade: Team results (Top 10): 1. South Dade 328.5; 2. Southwest 170.5; 3. Columbus 122; 4. Cypress Bay 121.5; 5. Doral 117.5; 6. Palmetto 114.5; 7. Southridge 89; 8. Miami Beach 66; 9. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas 63.5; 10. Goleman 52.5.

Boys’ championship finals - 106: Andrew Punzalan (CB) pin Bryan Morales (SD) 3:39. 113: Frederick Mitchum (SR) dec. Gabriel Tellez (SW) 6-4. 120: Luis Acevedo (SD) pin Jordan Escarra (CB) 5:08. 126: Nathaniel Williams (SD) dec. Julian Montero (Dor) 9-3. 132: Danny Martinez (SW) pin Tyree Graham (SD) 3:24. 138: Elvis Solis (SD) maj. dec. Aaron Lanster (MB) 18-8. 145: Misha Arbos (SD) dec. Lester Martinez (SW) 8-3. 152: Gavin Balmeceda (SD) maj. dec. Yainiel Reina (SR) 10-1. 160: Cordell White (SD) dec. Adrian Ochoa (SW) 2-1. 170: Lawrence Rosario (SD) pin Ronald Butler (Pal) 2:19. 182: Zach Weidler (CB) d. Franklyn Ordonez (SW) tb, 6-1. 195: Ansel Cervantes (SD) dec. Richard Alexander (Pal) 5-2. 220: Sawyer Bartelt (SD) pin Jonathan Fraga (SW) 2:48. 285: Derrick Hart (Col) pin Marcelo Rosario (SD) 3:01.

Story continues

Boys’ third & fourth place match - 106: Rocco Duygulu (MSD) pin Matthew Padgett (Pal) 2:31. 113: Christian Vazquez (Dor) maj. dec. Guillermo Jaramillo (SD) 20-8. 120: David Leiva (MSD) dec. Brandon Villa (Col) 5-1. 126: Angel Delgado (SW) dec. Arturo Sanchez (Col) 7-1. 132: Jose Gutierrez (Dor) pin Jaime Rodriguez (Col) 1:40. 138: Cameron Gallivan (Pal) pin Noah Sanabria (Brad) 1:34. 145: Drake Bonney (Pal) pin Lucas Niemenen (West) 3:05. 152: Omar Feris (West) dec. Enzo Santoro (Dor) 5-4. 160: Julian Mayorga (SR) d. Matthew Alemany (Ferg) forfeit. 170: Albert Manzini (Dor) dec. Matthew Hernandez (Ferg) 5-2. 182: Chris Sanchez (SD) dec. Jean Pierre (SPlant) 7-5. 195: Edwin Guillen (Gol) pin Matteo Clement (Col) 1:39. 220: Apollo Benito (Col) dec. Nathan Adras (Krop) 4-2 SV. 285: Gozie Mosi (CB) pin Carlos Garcia Ruiz (CGL) 1:23.

Top 4 individuals qualify for state.

Region 4-2A Championships

At the Region 4-2A Championships, the Miramar wrestling team was Broward and Miami Dade’s top finisher, taking fourth.

The Patriots, coached by Anthony Fernandez, qualified six for state, including 220 region champ Maxinot Mondesir. Gregory Mendez of Mater Academy at 126 also won a region title.

Region 4-2A at Bayside High School in Palm Bay: Team results: 1. Heritage 179; 2. Satellite 153; 3. Merritt Island 151; 4. Miramar 132; 5. American Heritage 85; 6. Belen Jesuit 78; 7. Mater Academy 73.5; 8. Port St. Lucie 66; 9. Okeechobee 65; 10. Atlantic-Delray Beach 61; 11. Archbishop McCarthy and Norland 59; 13. Sebastian River 53; 14. Dillard 52; 15. South Fork 48.5; 16. North Miami 43.5.

Local state qualifiers: 106: 4. Domonic Charles of Miramar. 113: 3. Dully Brutus of Miramar; 4. Rahsaan Robinson of Norland. 120: 3. Amari Lewis of Archbishop McCarthy; 4. Kylan Butler of Miramar. 126: 1. Gregory Mendez of Mater Academy; 2. Alexander Wisdom of American Heritage. 132: 2. Roman Wilson of McArthur; 4. Famous Nealy of Miramar. 138: 2. Henry Amador of Belen Jesuit; 3. Luis Rosa of Archbishop McCarthy; 4. Salaahddinn Hightower of Dillard. 145: 2. Inson Guerrier of Norland; 3. Jake Kavanaugh of St Thomas Aquinas. 152: 2. Armando Wisdom of American Heritage. 160: 3. Gerson Alette of North Miami; 4. Zamir Franck of Northwestern. 170: 3. Lucas Amaya of Belen Jesuit. 182: 2. Darian Torres of Belen Jesuit; 4. Matthew Rojas of Archbishop McCarthy. 220: 1. Maxinot Mondesir of Miramar; 4. Bill Gregory of Dillard. 285: 2. Yul Campbell of American; 4. David Francis of Miramar.

NOTE: Region 4-1A wrestling results upcoming this week

Baseball

Doral Academy 9, Schoolhouse Prep 3: Keyler Gonzalez 4 IP, 6 K, 1 ER; WP Wifred Gonzalez 4-4, 4 RBI, HR; Robert Rodriguez 1-2, HR, RBI; Adrian Santana 1-3, RBI. Dor (2-0).

Miami Beach 11, Northwestern 1 at Flamingo Park: Jacob Gaynor 2-2, 3 SB, 2 R, RBI; Hernan Caceres 2-4, 2 RBI; Brody Minick 2-3, 2 2B; Julian Corniel 1B; Jean Aleu 1B; Matthew Vega 1B; Adrian Corniel 1B; Christopher Hynoski 1B; WP Alexander Allocco 4 2/3 IP, 11 K; Manuel Nieves 1 K, Save. MB (1-0).

Miami Sunset 9, Dade Christian 5: WP Johan Hidalgo 9 K, 1 ER; Daniel Reyes 1-2, HR; Ángel Santiago 2-4, HR. Sun (2-0).

Riviera Prep 12, Somerset Silver Palms 10: Eric Fernandez 3-4, 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R. WP Eric Fernandez 2 IP, 3 K; Joshua Negron 3-Run HR. RP (1-1).

Western 2, Flanagan 0: P Brandon Lopez entered the game in the seventh with the bases loaded and no outs and retired the side. WP Zach Beyra (1-0), 4 IP, 0 R, 6 K, 2 H; LP Arivhard Bello (0-1); SV Brandon Lopez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K, 0 H; Brandon Lorenzo 2-3, 2B, RBI; Andrew Holt 1-1, 2B, RBI, BB. Wst (2-1).

Softball

Braddock 16, Coral Park 1: WP Joyleen Vidal 6 K; Melanie Tapanes 1-1; Veronica De La Torre 1-1; Maria Gamez 1-1. Brd (1-0).

Braddock 25, Varela 9: WP Joyleen Vidal 7 K; Vidal 2-3, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Melanie Tapanes 3-4, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R; Veronica De la Torre 2-3, 2B, RBI, 4 R. Brd (2-0).

Colonial Christian 19, Greater Miami Academy 4: WP Emily Friman (2-0) CG, 6K; Zoe Friman 3B, 3 RBI, 5 SB; Joselyn Walsh 3B, RBI; Keyanna Sanchez 3B, RBI. Col (2-0).

Flanagan 24, Piper 4: The Falcons won their opener. Jayna Welsh 2-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R; Jasmine Gonzalez 2-4, 4 RBI, 2 R; Marissa Cruz 1-2, 4 R, 2 RBI. Flan (1-0).

The Flanagan softball team celebrates its first victory of the season.

Florida Christian 13, Southwest 0: WP Maria Fia Zelenka 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 10 K; Samantha Zelenka 3-4, 3 RBI; Gabriela Perozo 2-3, 3 RBI; Maria Fia Zelenka 2B. FC (1-1).

Lourdes Academy 11, Marathon 8: Fr. Cristina Alfonso 3-4, 3B, 4 RBI; Fr. Valerie Portuondo 1-2, SAC Fly, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Soph. Sophia Pierro 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, 3 R; Jr. WP Isa Astudillo CG, 6 K.

Miami Beach 18, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 3: Janet Lopez 3-3, 3 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R; Laila Acosta 2-2, 3 R; Angelina Murillo 2-2, 2 R, RBI; Maricela Mesarina 1-1, 3B, 2 RBI, R. MB (1-1)..

Ransom Everglades 11, Lasalle 1: RE: WP Leah Maduro (Sr.) 6 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 15 K. LaS: Maria Romagnoli 1-2, R. RE (1-0).

Somerset Silver Palms 5, St. Brendan’s 1: WP Edan Playa (2-0) 1-hitter, 0 ER, 5 K; Ava Stevens 3-4, R; Brigitte Valdara 2-3, 2 RBI. SSP (2-0).

Somerset Silver Palms 9, Florida Christian 6: FC: Brianna Cabrera grand slam HR; Fia Zelenka 2-run HR. FC (0-1).

Tennis

GIRLS: Flanagan 6, Cooper City 1: Flanagan Winners: Nathalia Marcano 2-1; Kylie Solorzano 3-0; Abrie Thompson 3-0; Amber Elcock 1-0. Doubles: Luciana Marcano & Nathalia Marcano 2-0; Abrie Thompson & Kylie Solorzano 1-0. Cooper City Winner: Isabella Nesslroth. Flan (3-0).

GIRLS: Florida Christian 7, Monsignor Edward Pace 0: No.1 Maya Ortiz d. De’Diaw Hall 8-0; No.2 Annabella Degoti d. Grecia Cardenas 8-1; No.3 Daniela Pavon d. Cynthia Lopez 8-2; No.4 Victoria Kaddour-Moore d. Michel Montes 8-0; No.5 Christina Soto d. Natalia Bermudes 8-2. Doubles: No.1 Annabella Degoti/Daniela Pavon d. De-Diaw Hall/Grecia Cardenas 8-1; No.2 Victoria Kaddour-Moore/Christina Soto d. Natalia Bermudez/Cynthia Lopez 8-2. FC (1-0).

BOYS: Cooper City 7, Flanagan 0: Cooper City Winners: Manuel Ayebah, Sebastian Cordero. Flan (1-2).

Lacrosse

BOYS: Cooper City 6, Coral Glades 4: Offense: Jack Keffer 1 goal; Drew Chin 1 goal; Rex Kotzen 1 goal; Brady Hicks 1 goal; Noah Larkin 1 goal; Adam Aloya 1 assist; Logan Doherty 5 ground balls. Defense: Goalie Logan Rajtar 7 saves; Michael Paan 5 ground balls. CC (4-0).

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 12, Coral Shores 6: Ryan Bienstock (Jr.) 3 goals; Reid Rosenberg (Soph.) 3 goals. RE (1-3).

Submit results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Baseball, flag football, lacrosse, softball, tennis, track & field, volleyball, water polo and more spring sports.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com