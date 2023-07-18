South Charlotte jazz restaurant permanently closes just weeks after opening

A south Charlotte jazz club serving Creole French dishes has closed for good after making its debut just weeks ago.

The restaurant had been temporarily closed “due to HVAC issues” since July 7, according to Loretta’s Facebook page.

“Although we enjoyed limited success, we cannot open back up due to financial difficulties, labor and other issues beyond our control,” owner John Jenkins Jr. said Tuesday on Facebook. “We were excited about what we brought to Charlotte and are saddened by this turn of event.”

Named after Jenkins mother, Loretta’s opened in mid-May after a year in planning, The Charlotte Observer first reported. The restaurant paid homage to Jenkins’ French, Ethiopian and Southern family roots.

The restaurant offered a sampling of its dishes before opening for take-out only for a limited time in February and holidays. The menu focused on French Creole flavors like gumbo, red beans and rice, and Pappardelle Bolognese, with pork, beef, basil and Parmesan cheese.

The dining room at Loretta’s carried the feel of a jazz supper club, owner John Jenkins said. But it has now permanently closed.

Loretta’s also had soft live jazz music every night with a jazz supper club feel.

“I’m sorry to hear this is permanent. I enjoyed many meals and drinks there,” one customer said on Facebook.

Another customer said, “I’ve been talking nonstop about my experience there. Praying that God will open another door for you.”

Jenkins declined to comment about the closing.