South and Central America Patient Registry Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Software ; Database ; Type of Registry ; Mode of Delivery ; and Pricing Model

The South and Central America patient registry software market is expected to grow from US$ 44. 9 million in 2020 to US$ 98. 0 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11. 8% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical device registries are critical for the analysis and determination of the outcomes of medical devices. These registries are useful in short- and long-term surveillance, post-market observational studies, and safety and efficacy comparison of devices used in under-studied subpopulations. Unlike clinical trials, medical device registries allow assessment of device performance in a real-world setting. These registries consider data on a large numbers of patients receiving care in diverse clinical settings and present clinical outcomes registered over time, thus providing a critical platform for capturing information regarding the experience of users while using a medical device, throughout the device and patient lifecycle. The process of drug modifications is slow, whereas medical device technologies are experiencing rapid and continuous developments. Thus, the development of medical device registries for various diseases is likely to be a prevalent trend in the South and Central America patient registry software market over the forecast period.

The South and Central America patient registry software market is segmented on the bases of software, database, type of registry, mode of delivery, and pricing model.By software, the integrated software segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019.



The market growth for this segment is attributed to the abilities of integrated software to facilitate informed decision-making, confer appropriate scale-up, handle modern day software solutions, and manage application program interface. Moreover, integrated software solutions eliminate the need for purchasing separate hardware components as they can be integrated with the existing computer systems, which makes them more cost-effective and user-friendly.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in the worst recession in South and Central America, causing a 9.1% contraction in regional GDP in 2020. The crisis is expected to increase the number of poor populations by 45 million and the number of extremely poor population by 28 million. The pandemic is a critical test for the already overburdened and underfunded public healthcare systems of South and Central America. It suffers from severe inequalities. State-run hospitals and clinics are already overstressed by the patients receiving treatment of vector-borne diseases, community-acquired infections, or non?communicable diseases (NCDs). Also, the prevention and treatment of NCDs have been critically affected since the COVID-19 outbreak in the region, as per the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Before the outbreak, ~81% of all deaths in the region were reported due to NCDs. An estimated 62 million people suffer from diabetes, and 1.2 million people suffer from cancer in South and Central America. Moreover, in South and Central America, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and central government healthcare expenditure are significantly lower than developed countries. In 2018, as per the United Nations, Economic Commission for Latin America (CEPAL), 16 South American countries invested less than 4% of their GDP in healthcare. The consequences of the lack of investments in public healthcare systems are reflecting during the pandemic. The COVID?19 pandemic is exacerbating these inequalities by threatening the infrastructure and capacity of state?owned healthcare systems. Thus, the factors mentioned above hinder the growth of the South and Central America patient registry software market.

The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the South and Central America patient registry software market. IQVIA Inc., Medstreaming, Open Text Corporation, LUMEDX, IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, and Dacima Software Inc are among the players operating in the market.

