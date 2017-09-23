South Carolina's late field goal tops Louisiana Tech, 17-16

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Parker White kicked a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to give South Carolina a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

It was the first field goal the freshman has made in five tries.

The Gamecocks (3-1) trailed 13-0 before a wild fourth quarter that saw South Carolina take a 14-13 lead, Louisiana Tech (2-2) answer with a 10-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by Jonathan Barnes with 55 seconds left.

But Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley scrambled for 21 yards on third-and-10 and threw a 31-yard pass into three Bulldogs that Bryan Edwards somehow came up with 7 seconds to go.

Bentley was 22-of-34 for 295 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ty'Son Williams ran 13 times for 95.

J'Mar Smith was 23-of-33 for 281 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Louisiana Tech. Teddy Veal caught 10 passes for 110 yards.

---

