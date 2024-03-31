South Carolina's biggest strength is its ability to steal opponents' souls

ALBANY, N.Y. — South Carolina sucks the oxygen out of the room and the hope from an opponent’s heart.

With a roster so deep you can barely see the end of it, South Carolina is never truly in trouble. Oh, an opponent might think so, staying within striking distance and feeling as if they can overtake the Gamecocks with another bucket or two.

Little do they know South Carolina is just biding its time. Until BOOM! The Gamecocks take off on a run and their opponent is left wondering what the heck just happened and checking for tread marks on their back.

Take Sunday’s game against Oregon State, which South Carolina won 70-58 to advance to the Final Four for a fourth consecutive season. The Gamecocks, the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament, will face either Texas or N.C. State next Friday in Cleveland.

Despite being deep in foul trouble and getting beaten on the boards, the Beavers got to within two, 43-41, on a layup by Raegan Beers with 6:08 left in the third quarter. Two possessions later, Te-Hina Paopao missed a 3-pointer.

And that’s when it happened.

MORE: LA Times updates controversial column after claims of blatant sexism by LSU's Kim Mulkey

Te-Hina Paopao grabs a rebound during South Carolina's Elite Eight win.

Raven Johnson snagged the rebound and drilled a 3. Ninety seconds later, she fed Tessa Johnson for a 3. South Carolina harassed Oregon State into a bad shot on the other end and got the rebound, and Tessa Johnson scored on a driving layup.

Another forced turnover led to Sania Feagin’s driving layup. After an Oregon State miss, South Carolina kept its possession alive with not one, not two but three offensive rebounds before Feagin finally scored on a putback.

South Carolina’s lead was now at 14. It had taken all of about 3 minutes.

The Gamecocks are not invincible, despite what their unbeaten record and overall No. 1 seed suggests. They got tested by both Indiana and Oregon State. But they’re smart and they’re opportunistic.

Combine that with all the options they have, and they’re going to continue to be a very, very tough out. It’s going to take a team that can keep reeling them in, stopping those runs before they — and the game — get out of hand.

Story continues

So far, however, no one has shown the ability to do it.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on social media @nrarmour.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Women's March Madness: South Carolina advances to Final Four on depth