South Carolina’s Zacch Pickens is Chi-town bound to start NFL career

Zacch Pickens is off to the NFL.

The former five-star recruit was taken in the third round and No. 64 overall by the Chicago Bears on Friday in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pickens, who starred at TL Hanna High School, was rated the No. 8 player in the 2019 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite, and was the third-highest rated player to ever sign with the Gamecocks behind only Jadeveon Clowney and Marcus Lattimore.

The Anderson native played in all 47 games of his Gamecocks career over the last four years, notching 131 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss 7.5 sacks and four passes defended.

He earned an invite to the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine for his efforts.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs and finally came out with a positive memory (beating Clemson),” Pickens said while reflecting on his South Carolina career in December. “At first it was a little shaky but we ended up taking the (wins). ... I came here and we were 4-8 and I left here at 8-4. That’s a big step for us.”

Pickens considered entering the NFL Draft after the 2021 season ended but returned for one more year at South Carolina. He technically could’ve played at USC during the 2023 season due to the blanket COVID-19 waiver that allowed the 2020 season to not to count toward a players’ eligibility.

Like defensive back Cam Smith, Pickens also opted out of South Carolina’s Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame.

“The feeling seemed to be that last season could be his breakout year, but the production just never took off,” NFL.com draft analyst Eric Edholm told The State. “I thought Pickens played well at the Senior Bowl overall and his combine testing numbers were really nice – you just wish he had a little more sand in his pants and a little more power in his game.

“I doubt he’ll suddenly develop into a game wrecker, but I see a very solid, dependable starter or rotational player who might be able to harness a little more pass-rush ability in the NFL.”

South Carolina players in 2023 NFL draft

Cam Smith — No. 51 overall (Miami Dolphins)

Zacch Pickens — No. 64 overall (Chicago Bears)