South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley shows Eagles pride on sidelines

Dawn Staley is a coaching legend in South Carolina, but she's never shy about embracing her Philadelphia roots.

With her No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks playing on the road against the No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns in a crucial SEC women's basketball showdown on Sunday, Staley was proud to show her support for the Philadelphia Eagles a little later in the day by wearing a Super Bowl 59 sweatshirt with a Eagles logo as she took the floor.

In addition, Staley also wore green sneakers that matched the shade of green worn by the Eagles, who match up against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley sports a Super Bowl sweatshirt in support of the Philadelphia Eagles as her Gamecocks play the Texas Longhorns in Austin.

Though she would have plenty of time to make it from Austin to New Orleans after her team's game ended, Staley told reporters earlier in the week that she wouldn't be able to make the trip because air traffic will be restricted with President Donald Trump attending the game.

The Gamecocks are currently riding a 17-game winning streak and enter the game with a record of 22-1. The Longhorns are 23-2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dawn Staley rocks Eagles sweatshirt at South Carolina-Texas showdown