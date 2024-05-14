South Carolina WBB schedule coming together. See SEC home, road opponents

The SEC announced opponents for the 2025 women’s basketball conference slate on Tuesday, completing another aspect of the Gamecocks’ schedule.

Coach Dawn Staley and reigning national champion South Carolina will face Texas at home and on the road; play home games against Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Kentucky; and play road games against Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The 2024-25 SEC season marks the first with new member institutions Texas and Oklahoma. As a result of the conference expanding from 14 schools to 16 schools, the schedule format has changed.

The previous schedule format consisted of 10 home and away games (five apiece) with one permanent home-and-home opponent (two games) and two rotating home-and-home opponents (four games), for a total of 16 conference contests. South Carolina’s permanent opponent was Kentucky.

The new format is as follows: 14 home and away games (seven apiece) with one rotating home-and-home opponent (two games) for a total of 16 games. USC’s home-and-home opponent this year is Texas.

The SEC Tournament will follow the same format as it has in recent years – single elimination – but with two additional games to account for the increase in teams from 14 to 16. The top four teams will still receive a bye through the first two rounds as they have in the past.

Other confirmed games for South Carolina’s 2024-25 schedule include the season opener in Las Vegas, a road game at UCLA and home games versus UConn, East Carolina and Bowling Green. USC will also take on N.C. State on Nov. 10 in the 2024 Ally Tipoff in Charlotte, participate in the ACC/SEC challenge and play Duke as part of a multi-year contract.