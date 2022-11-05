South Carolina vs Vanderbilt live updates: Gamecocks travel to Nashville

South Carolina travels to Nashville, Tennessee to face Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game televised on SEC Network. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy and Michael Lananna, who are inside FirstBank Stadium to bring you coverage from the game.

Uniform report vs. Vanderbilt





South Carolina will suit up in throwback garnet helmets along with white jerseys and white pants. The uniform report so far ...

Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white

Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Sept. 24 vs. Charlotte: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Sept. 29 vs . SC State: white throwback helmets, garnet jerseys, white pants

Oct. 8 vs. Kentucky: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

Oct. 22 vs. Texas A&M: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Oct. 29 vs Missouri: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Final betting line





South Carolina is a 6.5 point favorite over Vanderbilt, according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over-under for points scored in the game is 49.5.

Watch, stream the South Carolina game today

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5, 0-4 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: FirstBank Stadium (40,350) in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com

On-air announce crew : Dave Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McCallister (analyst), Andraya Carter (sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 108 or 192

Series history: South Carolina leads 27-4

A Twitter List by gogamecocks