South Carolina vs Vanderbilt live updates: Gamecocks travel to Nashville
South Carolina travels to Nashville, Tennessee to face Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game televised on SEC Network. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy and Michael Lananna, who are inside FirstBank Stadium to bring you coverage from the game.
Uniform report vs. Vanderbilt
South Carolina will suit up in throwback garnet helmets along with white jerseys and white pants. The uniform report so far ...
Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants
Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white
Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
Sept. 24 vs. Charlotte: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
Sept. 29 vs . SC State: white throwback helmets, garnet jerseys, white pants
Oct. 8 vs. Kentucky: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
Oct. 22 vs. Texas A&M: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants
Oct. 29 vs Missouri: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
Battle ready pic.twitter.com/I2DIKUPxd9
— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 5, 2022
Final betting line
South Carolina is a 6.5 point favorite over Vanderbilt, according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over-under for points scored in the game is 49.5.
Watch, stream the South Carolina game today
Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5, 0-4 SEC)
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: FirstBank Stadium (40,350) in Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com
On-air announce crew: Dave Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McCallister (analyst), Andraya Carter (sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.
Satellite radio: Sirius XM 108 or 192
Series history: South Carolina leads 27-4