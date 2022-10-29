South Carolina vs Missouri live updates: Homecoming for Gamecocks

No. 25 South Carolina hosts Missouri at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the game televised on SEC Network. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy, Michael Lananna and Jeremiah Holloway, who are all at Williams-Brice Stadium to bring you coverage from the game.

Uniform report vs. Missouri





South Carolina will suit up in garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants. The uniform report so far ...

Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white

Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Sept. 24 vs. Charlotte: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

Sept. 29 vs . SC State: white throwback helmets, garnet jerseys, white pants

Oct. 8 vs. Kentucky: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

Oct. 22 vs. Texas A&M: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants

Final betting line





South Carolina is a 3.5 point favorite over Mizzou, according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over-under for points scored in the game is 45.

Watch, stream the South Carolina game today

A Twitter List by gogamecocks