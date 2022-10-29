South Carolina vs Missouri live updates: Homecoming for Gamecocks
No. 25 South Carolina hosts Missouri at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the game televised on SEC Network. Follow along with updates from The State’s Ben Portnoy, Michael Lananna and Jeremiah Holloway, who are all at Williams-Brice Stadium to bring you coverage from the game.
Uniform report vs. Missouri
South Carolina will suit up in garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants. The uniform report so far ...
Sept. 3 vs. Georgia State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants
Sept. 10 at Arkansas: all white
Sept. 17 vs. Georgia: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
Sept. 24 vs. Charlotte: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants
Sept. 29 vs . SC State: white throwback helmets, garnet jerseys, white pants
Oct. 8 vs. Kentucky: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants
Oct. 22 vs. Texas A&M: black helmets, garnet jerseys and garnet pants
Final betting line
South Carolina is a 3.5 point favorite over Mizzou, according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over-under for points scored in the game is 45.
Watch, stream the South Carolina game today
Who: Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.
TV: SEC Network
Stream: via ESPN app
On-air announce crew: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analysts), Alyssa Lang (sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.
Satellite radio: Sirius XM 138 or 191
Series history: Missouri leads 7-5