South Carolina vs Clemson 2021 football game kickoff time, odds, streaming, TV

The annual Palmetto Bowl is back.

The South Carolina vs. Clemson rivalry game was put on a brief hiatus last year when the SEC played a conference-only schedule, so this will be the first time the two teams have played since 2019. Clemson has a six-game winning streak against the Gamecocks and can extend it this year on the road.

It’s Shane Beamer’s first game in the series as a head coach.

What time is the Carolina Clemson game?

Who: Clemson (8-3, 6-2) vs. South Carolina (6-5, 3-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 105.5 FM in the Clemson area, 93.1 in the Columbia area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here); 107.5 FM in Columbia area (see all South Carolina radio affiliates here)

Satellite: XM 383, Internet/App 973

Series history: It’s the 118th meeting between Clemson and South Carolina. Clemson leads 71-42-4. In 2019, the last time the two teams played, the Tigers took a 38-3 win over the Gamecocks and have won the last six.

Vegas odds: Palmetto Bowl point spread

Clemson is an 11.5-point favorite over South Carolina, according to VegasInsider. In four of the last five meetings, the Tigers were favored by 20 or more points.

SC vs Clemson prediction

Clemson has an 80.9% chance to win the game, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Columbia SC weather forecast for Saturday

Mainly sunny. High around 60 during the day, then upper 40s at kickoff, dipping into the low 40s by game’s end.

Teams stats





Clemson USC Points/game 26.5 23.3 Opp. points/game 16.4 23.7 Rushing yards/game 162.8 129.8 Opp. rushing yards/game 103.9 170.9 Passing yards/game 199.9 200.9 Opp. passing yards/game 213.8 186.0 Yards/game 362.7 330.7 Opp. yards/game 317.7 356.9

THREE SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS TO WATCH

ZaQuandre White, RB: Serving as a spark in the run game, ZaQuandre White is averaging 7.1 yards a carry for a Gamecocks squad that’s recorded 127.9 rushing yards an outing.

Jason Brown, QB: In his first start this season, Jason Brown led the Gamecocks to a victory over Florida then had a drop-off against Missouri. With three games under his belt, the signal caller will get his fourth and final start of the season against Clemson after throwing for __ yards against Auburn.

Jaylan Foster, DB: As the Gamecocks’ leading tackler, Jaylan Foster has 80 stops to go along with five interceptions, two forced fumbles and two quarterback sacks on the year. He’ll need to have another standout performance to give the squad a chance to close out the year with a win.

THREE CLEMSON TIGERS TO WATCH

Beaux Collins, WR: The more playing time Beaux Collins has recorded, the better he’s played. With the Tigers out another receiver in E.J. Williams, Collins had another big game, totaling 137 yards on four catches against Wake Forest.

Etinosa Reuben, DL: Where injuries have plagued the Tigers, the depth on the defensive line has been a saving grace. That includes Etinosa Reuben, who got his second start of the season and tallied two quarterback sacks over the weekend.

Will Shipley, RB: While off to a stellar freshman campaign, Will Shipley will get his first taste of the Clemson-Carolina rivalry after recording 112 rushing yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns in a 48-27 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Clemson depth chart

as appears in game notes

Offense:

QB: D.J. Uiagalelei (Taisun Phommachanh)

RB: Kobe Pace or Will Shipley (Phil Mafah)

WR: Dacari Collins (Ajou Ajou)

WR: Beaux Collins (Will Swinney)

WR: E.J. Williams (Will Brown)

TE: Davis Allen (Sage Ennis or Jaelyn Lay)

LT: Jordan McFadden (Marcus Tate)

LG: Hunter Rayburn (Marcus Tate)

C: Mason Trotter (Trent Howard)

RG: Will Putnam (Mason Trotter)

RT: Walker Parks (Mitchell Mayes)

Defense:

DE: Myles Murphy or K.J. Henry

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro (Payton Page)

DT: Tyler Davis (Etinosa Reuben)

DE: Justin Mascoll or Xavier Thomas

SLB: Trenton Simpson or Malcolm Greene (Tyler Venables or Barrett Carter)

MLB: James Skalski (Jake Venables or Kane Patterson)

WLB: Baylon Spector (LaVonta Bentley)

CB: Mario Goodrich (Fred Davis or Nate Wiggins)

SS: Andrew Mukuba (R.J. Mickens)

FS: Nolan Turner (Jalyn Phillips)

CB: Andrew Booth (Sheridan Jones)

Special Teams:

PK: B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P: Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO: B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS (PK, P): Jack Maddox (Holden Caspersen)

H: Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR: Will Brown

KOR: Will Shipley

South Carolina depth chart

(as appears in game notes)

Offense:

QB: Jason Brown (Zeb Noland)

RB: ZaQuandre White or MarShawn Lloyd or Juju McDowell or Kevin Harris

WR: Xavier Legette (Trey Adkins)

WR: Dakereon Joyner (Ahmarean Brown)

WR: Josh Vann (E.J. Jenkins)

TE: Nick Muse (E.J. Jenkins)

LT: Jazston Turnetine or Jakai Moore

LG: Vershon Lee (Jaylen Nichols)

C: Eric Douglas (Vincent Murphy)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Wyatt Campbell or Hank Manos)

RT: Tyshawn Wannamaker (Jaylen Nichols)

Defense:

Edge: Aaron Sterling (Jordan Burch)

DT: Jabari Ellis (Tonka Hemingway)

DT: Zacch Pickens (Alex Huntley)

Edge: Kingsley Enagbare (Jordan Strachan)

MLB: Damani Staley (Debo Williams)

WLB: Brad Johnson (Mohamed Kaba or Darryle Ware)

NB: David Spaulding (Carlins Platel)

CB: Cam Smith (Dominick Hill)

SS: R.J. Roderick (Jahmar Brown)

FS: Jaylan Foster (Tyrese Ross)

CB: Darius Rush (Marcellas Dial)

PK: Parker White (Mitch Jeter)

P: Kai Kroeger (Alex Herrera)

KO: Mitch Jeter or Parker White or Alex Herrera

LS: Matthew Bailey (Hunter Rogers)

H: Kai Kroeger (Alex Herrera)

PR: Josh Vann (Ahmarean Brown)

KOR: Juju McDowell (Dakereon Joyner)