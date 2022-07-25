South Carolina vaults in recruiting rankings after GG Jackson addition

South Carolina basketball received a sizable bump in the national recruiting team rankings with the addition of G.G. Jackson to the program’s 2022 class.

The Gamecocks jumped from No. 66 nationally to No. 30 in the 247Composite recruiting rankings, which factor in all the major recruiting networks. The five-star forward is the highest-ranked signee in USC history.

No. 30 is their highest mark in the team rankings since 2015 when they were No. 33. Five-star guard PJ Dozier was part of the five-player class in 2015.. Chris Silva was also part of the class, and both were a key part of the Gamecocks’ Final Four run two years later.

The addition of Jackson is a big jolt to the program for coach Lamont Paris’ first year. The 6-foot-9 forward was previously the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 rankings by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.

Now that he’s reclassified to the 2022 class, the recruiting services no longer have him as the top recruit nationally. That distinction belongs to Derick Lively in the 247Sports Composite rankings and Dariq Whitehead in On3’s rankings. Both are Duke signees.





Jackson is ranked No. 6 in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 6 with 247Sports’ in-house formula and No. 10 in the On3 rankings.

ESPN and Rivals haven’t updated their 2022 recruiting player rankings since Jackson moved up a class.

Jackson is one of three high school players in USC’s class along with Denmark-Olar’s Zachary Davis and Daniel Hankins-Sanford from Charlotte. The Gamecocks also added transfers Meechie Johnson, Hayden Brown, Ebrima Dibba and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk.

CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein has Jackson on his preseason All-SEC first team, released Monday, but has the Gamecocks 12th out of 14 teams in his SEC power rankings.