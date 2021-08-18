South Carolina surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, adds 26 to death toll

Nearly one out of every five people tested coronavirus on a single day this week were positive, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.

The agency added 3,376 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. At least 889 of those cases are considered “probable” rather than “confirmed.”

The agency also reported 26 new deaths, bringing South Carolina’s total coronavirus death toll to 10,140. At least 45 deaths have been from “breakthrough” cases, meaning the person was fully vaccinated.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process used to determine the variant.

Of the 16,878 COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, 19% came back positive, according to Wednesday’s report of the data.

Percent positive refers to the number of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to all COVID-19 tests conducted.

More than 709,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus. South Carolina currently has a 45.5% vaccination rate, one of the lowest in the country.