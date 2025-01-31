South Carolina State visits Johnson and Norfolk State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-19, 1-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-4, 5-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays South Carolina State after Diamond Johnson scored 24 points in Norfolk State's 69-53 win against the Howard Bison.

The Spartans are 9-0 in home games. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Kierra Wheeler leads the Spartans with 9.3 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in conference play.

Norfolk State's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Norfolk State allows.

The Spartans and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.3 steals for the Spartans. Wheeler is averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is averaging 12.4 points for the Bulldogs. Janiah Hinton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 53.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press