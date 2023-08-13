South Carolina State Sen. John Scott of Richland County dies. He was 69.

State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, who has been a state lawmaker since 1990, died Sunday, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston

He was 69.

Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, was announced as the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Marguerite Willis on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

An email was sent Friday night to senators about Scott’s condition, and his family had asked for prayers. Scott earlier this year dealt with blood clot issues.

Scott was first elected to the State House in 1990. He served nine terms as a state representative before being elected to the state Senate in 2008, for the first of four terms.

He won reelection in 2020 after running unopposed.

The S.C. State University graduate was the owner of J.L. Scott Realty and C&S Consulting Group, according to his legislative biography page.

In 2018, Scott ran as the lieutenant governor running mate of Marguerite Willis, who lost in the Democratic primary to James Smith.

In January 2019, Scott gave the Democratic rebuttal to Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address, where Scott called on the governor and Republicans to join Democrats to fix the state’s problems in health care access and public education.

“Yes, I could spend my time debating with the governor and his party and blame them for the hard times our families are facing here in South Carolina,” Scott said. “But I’m not interested in blaming someone for our problems. I’m interested in solving them.”

In the 2020 election, Scott initially backed then U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California in the presidential race. After Harris dropped out, Scott backed Tom Steyer’s campaign.

Scott most recently served on the state Senate’s Banking and Insurance, Education Committee, Finance, Labor, Commerce and Industry, Legislative Oversight and Medical Affairs committees.

South Carolina senators John Scott and Joel Lourie hug in July after the South Carolina senate passed the second reading of a bill to remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.

He also was a member of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus.

Recently Judge Joseph Strickland, who served as Richland County’s master-in-equity, accused Scott in a legal filing of having a “personal animosity” toward him because Scott’s son, who formerly worked for Strickland, was accused of stealing from the Richland County courthouse and forced to resign in exchange of being fired.

Scott denied the allegation and called it “ridiculous.”

In recent years, Scott spoke out against legislation to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports, especially as the S.C. High School League said it only had a handful of requests from transgender athletes to participate.

“People are all upset about something that doesn’t even exist in South Carolina,” Scott said during a debate.