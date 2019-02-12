South Carolina State to face USF, host six in 2019 schedule
(STATS) - South Carolina State will play South Florida for the first time and host six games at home as part of a 12-game 2019 schedule which was announced Tuesday.
The season opens at Oliver C. Dawson/Willie Jeffries Field against Wofford (Aug. 31) and the Bulldogs also will host Miles (Sept. 21) and MEAC opponents Florida A&M (Oct. 12), Morgan State (Oct. 19, Homecoming), North Carolina A&T (Nov. 2) and Howard Nov. 9).
South Carolina State will play at South Florida on Sept. 14.
The Bulldogs finished 5-6 last year - a two-win improvement from a year earlier. Buddy Pough, entering his 18th season, needs four wins to become the program's all-time winningest coach.
2019 South Carolina State Schedule
Aug. 31, Wofford
Sept. 7, at Presbyterian
Sept. 14, at South Florida
Sept. 21, Miles
Oct. 5, at Delaware State*
Oct. 12, Florida A&M*
Oct. 19, Morgan State* (Homecoming)
Oct. 26, at Bethune-Cookman*
Nov. 2, North Carolina A&T*
Nov. 9, Howard*
Nov. 16, at North Carolina Central*
Nov. 23, at Norfolk State*
* - MEAC game