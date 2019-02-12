South Carolina State to face USF, host six in 2019 schedule

(STATS) - South Carolina State will play South Florida for the first time and host six games at home as part of a 12-game 2019 schedule which was announced Tuesday.

The season opens at Oliver C. Dawson/Willie Jeffries Field against Wofford (Aug. 31) and the Bulldogs also will host Miles (Sept. 21) and MEAC opponents Florida A&M (Oct. 12), Morgan State (Oct. 19, Homecoming), North Carolina A&T (Nov. 2) and Howard Nov. 9).

South Carolina State will play at South Florida on Sept. 14.

The Bulldogs finished 5-6 last year - a two-win improvement from a year earlier. Buddy Pough, entering his 18th season, needs four wins to become the program's all-time winningest coach.

2019 South Carolina State Schedule

Aug. 31, Wofford

Sept. 7, at Presbyterian

Sept. 14, at South Florida

Sept. 21, Miles

Oct. 5, at Delaware State*

Oct. 12, Florida A&M*

Oct. 19, Morgan State* (Homecoming)

Oct. 26, at Bethune-Cookman*

Nov. 2, North Carolina A&T*

Nov. 9, Howard*

Nov. 16, at North Carolina Central*

Nov. 23, at Norfolk State*

* - MEAC game