South Carolina starting offensive lineman declaring for the NFL Draft

A mainstay along the South Carolina offensive line is going pro.

Gamecocks offensive guard Jovaughn Gwyn announced on Tuesday via Instagram that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

“I am forever grateful for these past five years of my life that will never be forgotten,” Gwyn wrote in a post. “I’ve met a lot of phenomenal people in my college career that have become my family.”

Gwyn appeared in 49 games over the past five years, including 47 starts, mostly at guard. He was named a team captain in 2021 and was the lone member of that group to return for the 2022 season.

The North Carolina native was rated a four-star recruit coming out of Harding University High School. Gwyn was ranked the No. 347 recruit and No. 15 guard in the 2017 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

South Carolina is slated to lose the bulk of its starting offensive line this offseason with Gwyn declaring early and both Eric Douglas and Dylan Wonnum having exhausted their eligibility.

The Gamecocks will return guard Vershon Lee, tackle Tyshawn Wannamaker — who started in Wonnum’s place in the Gator Bowl — Jakai Moore and Jaylen Nichols, all of whom played significant snaps this fall.

South Carolina finished its campaign with a 45-38 loss to No. 21 Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl last week following upset wins over No. 8 Clemson and No. 5 Tennessee to close the regular season.