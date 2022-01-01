South Carolina starting defensive back to return for fifth year with Gamecocks

South Carolina football will keep a starter in its secondary for 2022.

Veteran safety R.J. Roderick, who’s started at the position for the past three years, announced via a graphic on Twitter on Saturday he’ll be returning for a fifth year with Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks.

Roderick recorded the best season of his USC career in 2021, totaling 64 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a senior. A three-star prospect out of the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite, Roderick came out of Cane Bay High School in Summerville, South Carolina, has played all four years of college football with the Gamecocks.

Roderick’s return will help the Gamecocks’ defensive backfield maintain a veteran presence with the loss of its top tackler Jaylan Foster, who has exhausted his eligibility. Foster was named a Walter Camp second-team All-American for his work in 2021, when he tied for the nation’s lead in regular season interceptions with five.

“There is a lot of unfinished business and we have not even scratched the surface of our potential,” Roderick said in the text on the graphic. “I’m going to train harder like never before to get stronger, bigger and faster to increase my level of impact on the field. Let’s run it back!”