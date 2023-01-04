South Carolina staffer following Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska

One South Carolina staffer is following former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska.

Graduate assistant Christian Ellsworth is joining the Cornhuskers staff as an offensive analyst working with the passing game, a source told The State on Tuesday.

The Big Spur first reported a link between Ellsworth and Nebraska on Monday night but that his title was TBD.

Ellsworth, who played college football at Northern Iowa, starred at the prep level in Nebraska as a quarterback at Grand Island Northwest High School. He was a three-time all-conference, all-district and all-area selection, earning first-team all-state honors as a senior, second-team all-state in 2014 and all-state honorable mention as a sophomore. Ellsworth also holds Nebraska state records for career passing yards, career completions, careers touchdowns, single-game completions, single-game attempts and season completions

Prior to arriving at South Carolina, Ellsworth worked at Kansas State under head coach Chris Kleiman for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons.

South Carolina has now seen two lower-level staffers leave the program in recent weeks.

Ellsworth is the second following the expected departure of analyst Nick Coleman, who helped call plays in the Gator Bowl. Coleman is expected to become the new quarterbacks coach under Trent Dilfer at UAB, a source previously confirmed to The State.

Satterfield departed the program shortly after the regular-season finale win over No. 8 Clemson to work on Matt Rhule’s inaugural staff in Lincoln. Satterfield and Rhule go back to their days as assistant coaches at Western Carolina in the early 2000s. Satterfield also worked for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.

South Carolina wrapped up its 2022 season last week with a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.