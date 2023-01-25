South Carolina special teams assistant taking on new role at MAC school

Pete Lembo’s right-hand man has himself a big new role.

South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is heading to Toledo to become the Rockets’ new special teams coordinator, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The State.

Zach Barnett of Football Scoop first reported the news.

Weber played his college ball at Kansas State, where he worked mostly as a special teamer from 2011 to 2015. He then got into coaching at his alma mater, spending four years on staff in Manhattan (2017-20).

The Kansas City area native worked under South Carolina special teams coordinator Pete Lembo the last two years, helping the Gamecocks put together one of the nation’s best special teams units.

Punter Kai Kroeger finished the year as a semifinalist for the Ray Guy award, while kicker Mitch Jeter converted on all 11 of his field goal attempts in his first year taking over for the program’s all-time leading scorer, Parker White.

The Gamecocks also tied for third nationally in kicks/punts blocked this year with six.