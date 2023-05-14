South Carolina softball learns NCAA Tournament destination, regional details

The South Carolina softball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Gamecocks (37-20) are the No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional. They’ll face off against No. 2 UCF (39-19) in their opener. Florida State, the top seed in the regional, opens up against No. 4 Marist.

USC is coming off a Cinderella-type week at the SEC Tournament, where the Gamecocks won three games as the 10 seed and became the lowest seed ever to earn a spot in the conference finals. (Tennessee won the SEC crown with a 3-1 win.)

This is the eighth NCAA Tournament appearance for South Carolina under coach Beverly Smith, who is in her 13th season with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina finished the 2023 regular season 35-18 overall and was 9-15 in SEC play — quite the bounce-back from a down 2022 that included a losing overall record and 3-21 mark in the SEC. They were 26-26 overall in 2021, with the 2020 season being canceled during the onset of the COVID pandemic.

USC added Donnie Gobourne (13-6, 2.15 ERA) via the transfer portal for this season, and she’s led the way in the circle with 189 strikeouts in 120.2 innings pitched.

Jordan Fabian and Riley Blampied are the team leaders in home runs, RBIs and stolen bases.