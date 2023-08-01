South Carolina social media erupts over five-star Dylan Stewart’s commitment

Class of 2024 edge rusher Dylan Stewart announced a commitment to South Carolina on Tuesday — and Gamecocks Twitter erupted.

Future teammates, coaches and other USC staffers took to social media to share their thoughts on the five-star prospect’s college decision.

With the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder’s addition, South Carolina now has the 16th-best 2024 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports Composite.

Stewart is listed as the No. 13 player in 247Sports’ rankings. He had 16 sacks during his junior season at Friendship Collegiate in Washington, D.C. His commitment marks back-to-back classes with five-star pledges after wide receiver Nyck Harbor signed with USC for 2023.

USC director of on-campus recruiting Jessica Jackson shared a Twitter post from coach Shane Beamer with a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Sterling Lucas. The defensive ends and outside linebackers coach was shown inside a hospital room wearing a hairnet and a shirt that said “GIRL DAD.”

“Twins y’all,” Jackson wrote in her tweet, “this man is currently having TWINS. #RecruitingNeverStops”

Defensive coordinator Clayton White also gave Lucas props. White tweeted a viral video of Denzel Washington and Jaime Foxx in which Washington jokes with Foxx that he’s “leaving here with something.” White captioned it by writing “@CoachSterlLuc when he lands for his recruiting trips. This is pretty much our conversations. #Gamecocks”

Beamer reacted to the commitment with his typical “#WelcomeHome” tweet, complete with an obscene number of exclamation points ... 171 to be exact.

USC commitments Mazeo Bennett and Braydon Lee also posted about the occasion.

Bennett welcomed his future teammate with a Tweet that read “Hey Teamie” (complete with three smiley face emojis) above a picture of him and Stewart at Williams-Brice Stadium. Lee shared a few-months-old tweet about how “A great DB ALWAYS has a great rusher… all imma say,” in which he tagged Stewart.

“THROWBACK,” Lee wrote in the new quote tweet,” I stay true to this !!!”

USC staffer Sam Serbay tweeted a video of someone reeling in a big fish and tagged Lucas.