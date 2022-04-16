South Carolina shooting: Several injured after 'shots fired' at Columbiana Centre
Several people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina, US police said.
The Columbia Police Department said those injured at the Columbiana Centre during the incident were receiving medical attention, but the extent of the injuries was currently unknown.
"Officers have been evacuating the mall and getting people to safety," they said in a statement.
Police earlier said they were responding to "shots fired" at the centre.