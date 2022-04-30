South Carolina scores much-needed SEC sweep over Alabama

South Carolina’s postseason hopes may not be totally lost.

After falling out of D1Baseball’s NCAA Field of 64 projection following a sweep by Auburn last weekend, the Gamecocks tallied their own first Southeastern Conference sweep of the season Saturday. USC defeated Alabama 11-5 at Founders Park in the third game of their weekend series.

South Carolina (22-20, 9-12 SEC) has 12 games left to prove itself in 2022, including two more conference road series at Texas A&M and Florida and a final home series against Kentucky. Both the Gators and Wildcats carried worse SEC records into this weekend, giving the Gamecocks enough hope to finish the conference over .500.

It’s not that the Alabama series completely erased the Gamecocks’ struggles, including this season’s midweek losses to Xavier, Presbyterian and the Citadel. But with its sweep of the Crimson Tide (25-20, 9-12 SEC), USC may have found a spark to carry through.

Veteran Andrew Eyster tallied a career-high six RBIs, scoring two off a single in the first inning and two off his second home run of the weekend in the third.

The Gamecocks had a solid offensive showing overall Saturday. All nine batters in South Carolina’s lineup reached base, led by veterans Kevin Madden and Eyster at the top of the order. Madden’s three hits tied Eyster for the most of the day.

Right-handed pitcher Will Sanders grew steady on the mound in his sixth win and 11th start of the year. After allowing two runs on three hits in the first, Sanders settled in and stifled the Crimson Tide’s offense for four innings Saturday, retiring nine consecutive batters in order through the third, fourth and fifth.

Sanders gave up three additional hits before his day was done, including a three-run home run to Alabama’s Dominic Tamez in the sixth. He pitched 7.0 innings with seven hits, five runs, eight strikeouts and two walks.

The Gamecocks seek to carry their upward swing from this weekend into a midweek contest against North Carolina A&T at home before traveling to Texas A&M next weekend.

Next USC baseball game

Who: South Carolina vs. North Carolina A&T

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Founders Park in Columbia

Watch: SEC Network