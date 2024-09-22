South Carolina’s Rocket Sanders leaves Akron game with apparent injury

Another high-profile member of the South Carolina offense went down with an apparent injury.

Starting running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders was injured during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Akron. Sanders limped off the field without putting weight on his left leg during USC’s second possession. Juju McDowell and Oscar Adaway came into the game to replace Sanders. Adaway scored a short touchdown to put the Gamecocks up 7-0.

Sanders was seen on the sidelines with ice on his left foot.

Radio broadcaster Todd Ellis reported it as a “lower leg injury” and said the tailback doesn’t look cleared to go back in.

Sanders is the latest USC offensive star to get hurt in the last two weeks. South Carolina was without quarterback LaNorris Sellers and starting receiver Jared Brown.

Sanders is in his first season at USC after transferring from Arkansas. He came into the game with 285 yards and four touchdowns.

Sanders only played six games last season with a shoulder injury. That injury forced him to miss all of spring practice at USC.