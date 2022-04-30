South Carolina RB ZaQuandre White finds NFL home

ZaQuandre White is taking the free agent route to the NFL after going undrafted.

The former South Carolina running back indicated via an Instagram video Saturday night that he was signing with the Miami Dolphins.

“He is a springy athlete with elusive cutting skills and strength through contact,” The Athletics Dane Brugler told The State. “Although he tends to be erratic because his patience and tempo are inconsistent, White forces missed tackles with his start-stop athleticism and urgency.”

White came to South Carolina after a meandering path through college football that included stops at Florida State and Iowa Western Community College.

The Florida native was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 141 player and No. 7 running back in the 2017 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

White led South Carolina in rushing during the 2021 regular season with 583 yards and two touchdowns on just 88 carries, while splitting lead back duties with Kevin Harris. He also added another 202 yards and three scores receiving. White finished his final season in Columbia with a pair of 100-yard rushing efforts that paced the Gamecocks to wins over Eastern Illinois and Florida.

He later opted out of USC’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Former Gamecocks tailback Kevin Harris was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round Saturday.