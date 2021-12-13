South Carolina quarterback enters transfer portal

South Carolina’s quarterback room is getting a bit smaller.

Walk-on signal-caller Connor Jordan has entered the transfer portal, a USC spokesperson confirmed to The State. Dave Cloninger of the Post and Courier first reported the news.

Jordan came to USC after a standout prep career at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina. He completed completed 96 of 149 passes for 1,216 yards in his senior season and 49 of 79 passes for 442 yards as a junior.

Jordan did not play in a game during his three years with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina now has five quarterbacks remaining on its roster heading into the bowl game and is slated to roster just three scholarship signal-callers heading into the spring. The Gamecocks will add four-star quarterback Braden Davis in the 2022 recruiting class, though it’s unclear when he’ll enroll.

USC is expected to look to the transfer portal to add another scholarship quarterback to the roster this offseason.