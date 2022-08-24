South Carolina has a QB battle going on, just not at the starter or backup spots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Portnoy
·4 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marcus Satterfield
    American football coach
  • Spencer Rattler
    American football quarterback
  • Antone Davis
    American football player, offensive lineman
  • Luke Doty
    American football player

South Carolina’s revolving door at quarterback in 2021 has Marcus Satterfield thinking differently about his signal-callers these days. It’s not so much a change in philosophy. Rather, it’s thinking in surplus.

“I‘m gonna keep recruiting quarterbacks until (Beamer) tells me to stop,” Satterfield told The State this summer. “I’m never gonna put myself in that situation again where we don’t have a guy ready.”

South Carolina’s reloaded quarterback room is well-documented. Oklahoma import Spencer Rattler is the headliner and, assuming all goes to plan, will be the starter throughout the 2022 campaign. Last year’s projected starter, Luke Doty, has also earned as much praise as anyone throughout the offseason.

But take glance a little further down the roster. That’s where things get interesting.

Second-year signal-caller Colten Gauthier, walk-on Jalen Daniels and freshmen Tanner Bailey and Braden Davis are duking it out — albeit in limited opportunities — to back up the more solidified players atop the Gamecocks’ quarterback depth chart.

“We’re trying to figure out who is going to be that third guy going into the season,” Beamer said. “There’s a lot of them.”

Bailey has, at least in theory, felt like a logical choice to inherit the No. 3 slot in South Carolina’s quarterback room.

The one-time Oregon commit and former four-star prospect landed in USC’s lap after Ducks offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead took the head coaching job at Akron. Bailey didn’t arrive on campus in time for spring ball, but he’s earned praise from Beamer, Satterfield and others in and around the program for his poise and ability.

Bailey isn’t the biggest-bodied passer of the group at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, but the ex-baseball standout can rip it. He’s also more mobile than he gets credit for. After all, there’s a reason he listed offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Miami and Florida State during the recruiting process.

“I love the realness of Coach Satterfield — obviously, he is an NFL guy — and the expectations he has for his players,” Bailey said at South Carolina’s in-house media day earlier this month. “He is a perfectionist and I can relate to him on that level. ... My recruiting process was so different. After I decommitted, I knew I wanted to come here.”

Davis and Daniels each has his own intriguing skillsets that haven’t quite had enough time to marinate in public view.

Davis, a three-star prospect in the 2022 class, showed flashes in the spring game after arriving on campus early. He completed all three of his throws in the scrimmage for 34 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Traevon Kenion.

The Delaware native also has an NFL pedigree — his father, Antone Davis, was a first-round pick out of Tennessee in 1991 — and he’s got ideal size at 6-foot-5 and 195-pound frame that can add weight. If anything, Davis’ motion can be hitchy at times, but there’s enough to work with that the Gamecocks felt comfortable rolling with one quarterback in the 2022 class before a perfect confluence of events led to Bailey’s addition.

Daniels, too, is intriguing given his strong-arm and bulkier size at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. The Arizona product landed at South Carolina, at least in part, through a relationship with Rattler via their shared private quarterback coach. Daniels is technically on the roster as a walk-on, but the expectation is he’ll be put on scholarship sooner than later.

“That room has completely changed,” Beamer said at his media golf outing last month. “It’s still very unproven and very young, in a lot of ways.”

Gauthier’s role remains a bit of a mystery given the influx of additional quarterback talent in Columbia.

He was the highest-rated prospect in South Carolina’s transitional 2021 class that signed on the heels of Will Muschamp’s firing and Beamer’s hiring. The long-haired gunslinger has arm talent for days, while Satterfield raved about his ability to process information last spring.

That said, Gauthier’s accuracy is a work in progress. He finished his spring game completing 8 of 15 passes for 36 yards and tossing a pair of interceptions.

“They’ve all had their ups and downs,” Satterfield said Wednesday. “They’ve all had their days where you walk off the field thinking that that guy is going to take take a jump, and then the next day somebody else does.”

South Carolina’s season opener against Georgia State is less than 10 days away. Beamer and Satterfield will be forced to have uncomfortable conversations with their quarterbacks in the coming days regarding who falls where in the pecking order.

This, though, is the reality of major college football.

Beamer has said throughout his tenure he won’t apologize for adding productive players via the transfer portal or otherwise. That’s part of how the quarterback room has ended up where it is now.

South Carolina, in a perfect world, won’t have to worry about who its third-, fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks are if Rattler remains healthy and effective. But if last year taught Satterfield and the Gamecocks anything, he’s not taking any chances.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace