South Carolina official visit gives Va Tech commitment a lot to think about

Defensive tackle D’Andre Martin of Durham, North Carolina made his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend, and the Gamecocks made a strong impression on him on and off the field.

Martin (6-3, 295) got the tour of facilities and the campus and was on hand for Saturday night’s win over Auburn. And he left Columbia on Sunday with a lot to think about as he weighs the opportunity in Columbia against Virginia Tech, where he’s been committed since August.

“It was great. Coaches were great, players were great, food was great,” Martin said. “I couldn’t complain. I loved the walk into the stadium. Oh my goodness, I loved it.”

Martin said he got the chance to sit down with head coach Shane Beamer before departing, and he got a strong message from him.

“He loved that I was down for the visit,” Martin said. “He really wants me down here to really change the program with some of these guys, and I appreciate that. We talked about school and making sure academics are good. He said I’m the last defensive tackle he’ll be recruiting.”

Martin also spent time with defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, and the two were able to break down what his future with the Gamecocks would look like.

“We were basically just talking about how I could be used as a player,” Martin said, “how I could get into school at South Carolina and get some decently good time as a freshman. Just talking football in a sense of what my position and role is here. Coach Lindsey knows what he’s teaching. He had those guys flying around and being brothers and playing for each other.”

Martin plans on signing with either USC or Virginia Tech on Dec. 15. There’s a chance he could make another trip to Virginia Tech once they sort out their coaching situation.

“Right now I have to keep my recruitment open,” Martin said. “I have to go home and talk to my parents about school and how I feel about each school. We’ll reassess from there and determine whether or not Virginia Tech will be my school of if I’ll be attending South Carolina. I am still committed as of right now. Within two weeks, the school I have officially committed to will be the school I will be committing to and no longer changing.”

Martin was joined on the visit by two of his teammates from Life Christian Academy in Virginia, 2023 safety Kaleb Spencer and 2023 corner Antonio Cotman Jr. Both have been offered by the Gamecocks.