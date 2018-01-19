South Carolina moving up in SEC basketball standings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Early on South Carolina didn't look much like the Final Four team it was a year ago. Lately, though, the Gamecocks are have turned things around, both on and off the court.

New additions, a talented junior living up to potential and a relentless knack for overcoming problems have South Carolina making a move in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Gamecocks' turnaround includes a dramatic comeback from 14-points down in the second half to beat No. 18 Kentucky 76-68 earlier this week.

''I like this team,'' South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. ''Our guys are great. They're fun to coach.''

It didn't always look that way earlier this season.

The Gamecocks (12-6, 3-3 SEC) were the surprise of college basketball last March with their run to the Final Four, which included wins over Duke, Baylor and Florida. But the heart of that team - guards Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and Justin McKie - were all seniors. In addition, McDonald's All-American P.J. Dozier, who would've been a junior this season, chose to enter the NBA draft.

During the summer, Dozier's expected replacement, Rakym Felder, was suspended from the program and left school after his second arrest in less than a year.

Martin was forced to rely on grad transfers like Kory Holden, Wesley Myers and Frank Booker to blend with returnees like Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar.

And when things got hard, Martin said his team often shrunk from the challenge because of a lack of leadership. They lost to rival Clemson and Old Miss and Missouri in a four-game stretch during the holidays that pointed toward a downward trend for the Gamecocks.

That's when things started to turn. Martin said a huge reason was Silva's emergence as a leader.

The 6-foot-9 junior forward had been a force before - he had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the NCAA win over Duke - but did it in a quiet way, content to let others lead. But with the Gamecocks 0-2 to start SEC play, Silva took charge in practice, both vocally and with his play, and led his team to a 71-60 win over Vanderbilt two weeks ago.