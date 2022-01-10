South Carolina men face steep test at No. 22 Tennessee. How to watch, what to know

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Lananna
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Vanderbilt star Scotty Pippen Jr. failed to get a shot off in the final seconds of Saturday’s game, the South Carolina men’s team emptied the bench and spilled out onto the Memorial Gymnasium court to celebrate.

The elation was real following a gritty 72-70 win in Nashville, especially with the Gamecocks coming off a tough home loss to Auburn to open the Southeastern Conference slate.

But those good feelings can only last so long in conference play. Now an even tougher challenge awaits in Knoxville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, where the Gamecocks (10-4, 1-1 SEC) will take on Rick Barnes’ No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 1-2).

The Vols are coming off a road loss to LSU, but their season resume speaks for itself with wins over a top 10 Arizona team and then-ranked North Carolina.

“We got to now regroup and go on the road and play ... what I think is one of the top 10 to 12 teams in the country in Tennessee,” Frank Martin said Monday. “Definitely one of the top two or three defensive teams in the country, so we got our work cut out for us.”

Here are key storylines for the game.

What to expect from the Vols

Martin called Tennessee one of the top two or three defensive teams in the country, and the numbers bear that out.

The Vols rank third nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom.com, a stat that measures points allowed per 100 possessions. In the SEC, Tennessee ranks second in scoring defense with 61.7 points allowed per game.

“Rick Barnes is a great coach,” USC guard James Reese said. “We just got to be ready for a lot of ball screen coverages. I think they play pack-line defense, so they’re gonna be in the gaps a lot.”

On the offensive end, the Vols rank seventh out of 14 SEC teams in scoring and slot in at 53rd nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. Last season in Knoxville, guard Victor Bailey Jr. and forward John Fulkerson did most of the damage against the Gamecocks, scoring 29 points and 19 points, respectively in a 93-73 Vols win.

Both players remain with the Vols, but much of this year’s offense runs through guards Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi, who both average nearly 14 points per game and are the top 3-point shooters on the team.

Gamecocks must limit turnovers and fouls

Minutes after the Gamecocks put away Vanderbilt on Saturday, Martin expressed disappointment in his players’ 23 turnovers and the fact that they sent Vandy to the free-throw line 36 times.

The Gamecocks shot 55% as a team and held Vanderbilt to 39% from the field, but without the fouls and turnovers, the game likely wouldn’t have been nearly as close.

Turnovers have been a bugaboo of late for the Gamecocks, especially after COVID-19 issues and injuries disrupted practice and took a handful of players away from the team. But the Gamecocks have played with a full roster in the last two games, and Martin said he expects every player to be available at Tennessee.

Martin said limiting turnovers comes down to patience, as the Gamecocks — who feature nine new players — continue to learn the system and each other’s tendencies. Reese echoed that sentiment.

“I think some of our turnovers are coming off us just being in the wrong spots, or just the floor spacing not being how it should be,” Reese said. “I feel like once we figure the floor spacing out and just try to go with the safe play and not the extravagant plays, we’ll take a couple turnovers off our total turnovers.

“Tennessee is not the team you want to have 20 turnovers against, especially at Tennessee because they thrive in transition. They have two point guards (that) play at a very high level in transition that’s going to push the ball, so we want to just limit them from getting up and down as much as possible.”

The Gamecocks have posted at least 20 turnovers in back-to-back games. Because they play at a fast tempo (29th in adjusted tempo on KenPom.com), some turnovers are to be expected, but Martin said he’d like to see the number come down to nine or 10 turnovers a game.

Wildens Leveque on a tear

When Martin-coached teams are operating at their peak, the basketball finds its way into the paint often, and the big men finish near the rim.

Outside of starting junior center Wildens Leveque, the Gamecocks don’t have a go-to scorer in the post, which makes Leveque one of the more important pieces to the USC puzzle.

In the backcourt, guards like Reese, Erik Stevenson, Devin Carter and Jermaine Couisnard have shown they can take over as scorers at any time. But there’s been much less consistency out of big men Josh Gray, Ta’Quan Woodley, Tre-Vaughn Minott and Ja’Von Benson, all of whom have flashed potential but lack polish.

Martin has praised Leveque often this season for the way he’s worked in practice and has called him the backbone of the team. Though he sat out two games due to COVID-19 protocol, Leveque has scored double-digit points in five straight games, and he ranks third on the team with 10.5 points per game.

While he’s shown progression in his junior season, both Martin and Leveque agree that there’s more in the tank.

“I really want to just understand the game a bit more, understand reads, understand how to score the ball and just be a complete player and learn more about my game and learn more about my abilities,” Leveque said. “And I feel like that will happen, and I’m excited.”

How to watch USC men’s basketball at Tennessee

Who: South Carolina at No. 22 Tennessee

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Watch: SEC Network

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New Brunswick's racism commissioner thinks P.E.I. should create similar role

    New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism thinks P.E.I. should consider a similar role following recent reports of on-ice racism during Island hockey games. Manju Varma was appointed to her position in September. She is looking at systemic racism in New Brunswick and compiling a report to offer recommendations to government on how to dismantle it. But she also hears about incidents of racism in other Atlantic provinces. Some Island MLAs have been asking for a racism commissioner on P.E.I.

  • NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19

    NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month's Super Bowl. That's not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year's title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy. “We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesda

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • The story behind this Senators fan's massive Josh Norris tattoo

    Mason Kohne says he doesn't regret inking a giant tattoo of Josh Norris on his stomach, despite the Ottawa forward appearing to bail on his end of their deal.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Toronto FC rebuild continues as veteran Dom Dwyer is traded away in salary dump

    Toronto FC continued its rebuild Monday, sending veteran forward Dom Dwyer and its third overall pick in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft to FC Dallas in exchange for US$50,000 in general allocation money. Dallas promptly waived Dwyer, using its one permitted off-season buyout of a guaranteed contract. In essence, the trade is a salary dump for Toronto. While the 31-year-old Dwyer made a modest US$81,375 last season, his pay balloons to more than US$300,000 in 2022, according to a source not authorized

  • Flyers' Joel Farabee destroys stick in the tunnel after getting booed by fans

    After a series of mishaps, Joel Farabee got booed off the ice -- and took out his frustrations on his stick.

  • Fred VanVleet cites confidence, praises teammates after career night vs. Jazz

    "I'm going to be honest, I always think I'm the best player in the gym. Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong," Fred VanVleet said following his absolutely ridiculous game versus Utah on Friday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list

    Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee's Jevon Kearse in 1999. The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-1

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr