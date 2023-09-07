South Carolina men’s basketball releases 2023-24 SEC dates. When the Gamecocks will play

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris has his complete road map for his second go-around with the Gamecocks.

USC released its SEC matchups for the 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule Thursday afternoon, finishing the full schedule for the upcoming season. The team plays 18 conference games, nine home and nine away.

The nonconference dates were announced last week, including a neutral site game against Virginia Tech for the Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, NC, and the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge against Notre Dame at home in November.

An exhibition game will be announced at a later date.

The Gamecocks play four home games in January and only three in February. Most of the nine road trips USC will take are consecutive matchups, and it plays no more than two games before returning to Colonial Life Arena.

Eleven of the 18 conference matchups are against 2023 NCAA tournament teams. Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee are the only home-and-home matchups in which the Gamecocks face a 2023 NCAA tournament opponent.

South Carolina’s longest homestand is a five-game stretch from Dec. 16 - Jan. 6, ending with the conference opener.

The SEC tournament takes place March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Times and television broadcast information for all games will be announced at a later date.

In head coach Lamont Paris’ first season, USC finished 11-21 (4-14 SEC), good for 12th in the conference. In Paris’ second season, he brings in nine new players, including four graduate transfers.

South Carolina 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule

Home games in bold; * = SEC game

Nov. 6 - USC Upstate

Nov. 10 - Virginia Tech (Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte)

Nov. 13 - VMI

Nov. 17 - DePaul (Arizona Tip-Off Tournament)

Nov. 19 - Grand Canyon or San Francisco (Arizona Tip-Off Tournament)

Nov. 28 - Notre Dame (SEC/ACC Challenge), 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 - George Washington

Dec. 6 - at Clemson

Dec. 9 - at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Charleston Southern

Dec. 19 - Winthrop

Dec. 22 - Elon

Dec. 30 - Florida A&M

Jan. 6 - Mississippi State*

Jan. 9 - at Alabama*

Jan. 13 - at Missouri*

Jan. 16 - Georgia*

Jan. 20 - at Arkansas*

Jan. 23 - Kentucky*

Jan. 27 - Missouri*

Jan. 30 - at Tennessee*

Feb. 3 - at Georgia*

Feb. 6 - Ole Miss*

Feb. 10 - Vanderbilt*

Feb. 14 - at Auburn*

Feb. 17 - LSU*

Feb. 24 - at Ole Miss*

Feb. 28 - at Texas A&M*

March 2 - Florida*

March 6 - Tennessee*

March 9 - at Mississippi State*

March 13-17 - at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (SEC Tournament)