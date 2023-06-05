South Carolina men’s basketball lands commitment from talented East Coast wing

The South Carolina basketball program picked up a commitment on Monday.

Lance Piper committed to the Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks. Piper, who plays at the Phelps School in Pennsylvania, is reclassifying and would be part of the Gamecocks Class of 2024, according to Ari Rosenfeld of Elite High School Recruiting.

The 6-foot-6 Piper is originally from New York and will be the second commit for the Gamecocks Class of 2024, joining Finland’s Okku Federiko.