South Carolina men’s basketball again predicted to finish last in SEC this season

South Carolina men’s basketball was picked to finish last in this season’s SEC preseason media poll released Tuesday.

The Gamecocks 11-21 (4-14 SEC) finished the 2022-23 season 12th among the 14 teams in the conference in Lamont Paris’ first year as head coach. They were also predicted to finish last by SEC media a season ago.

Tennessee was predicted to win the league this year in a vote from select Southeasern Conference media members.

USC had seven players leave the program at the end of last season: Five entered the transfer portal, GG Jackson declared for the NBA Draft and Hayden Brown finished his collegiate eligibility.

Since last season, South Carolina added nine players to the roster, including two SEC transfers and three from the Big 10.

The Gamecocks host their exhibition games Nov. 1 against Wofford before opening the regular season against USC Upstate on Nov. 6. Conference play begins Jan. 6 against Mississippi State.

SEC predicted order of finish

1. Tennessee

2. Texas A&M

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. Alabama

6. Auburn

7. Mississippi State

8. Florida

9. Missouri

10. Ole Miss

11. Vanderbilt

12. Georgia

13. LSU

14. South Carolina