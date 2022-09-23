South Carolina making history with current run of football game sellouts

South Carolina has sold out its third consecutive game to open the 2022 season and fourth in a row dating back to last year.

USC announced on Friday afternoon that it’s out of university-sold tickets for Saturday’s contest against Charlotte. It also previously sold out home games against Georgia and Georgia State this fall, along with last year’s season finale against Clemson.

The current sellout streak is the longest since South Carolina sold out 11 consecutive games between the 2013 and 2014 seasons. USC sold out all seven home games in 2013 — the last of Steve Spurrier’s three 11-win campaigns in Columbia — and the first four contests of 2014, per a school spokesperson.

South Carolina is 1-2 with losses to No. 10 Arkansas and No. 1 Georgia over the last two weeks. The lone win of the year was a 35-14 win over Georgia State in the season opener.

Saturday will be the first ever meeting between the Gamecocks and 49ers (1-3).

Tickets are still available on the secondary market. The cheapest single tickets listed on Stubhub in the upper deck of Williams-Brice Stadium are running for $43 (before fees) as of Friday afternoon.

South Carolina 2022 football schedule

Home games in bold