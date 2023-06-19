South Carolina losing pitching coach Justin Parker to another SEC school, reports say

South Carolina pitching coach Justin Parker has left for the same role at Mississippi State, according to multiple reports Monday.

The Bulldogs, who missed the NCAA Tournament in 2023 two years after winning the national title, agreed to part ways with pitching coach Scott Foxhall after the season, creating an opening on Chris Lemonis’ staff.

TheBigSpur reported that USC will hire Matt Williams from Liberty to be the Gamecocks’ next pitching coach.

Parker spent the last two seasons at USC working under head coach Mark Kingston after a three-year stint at Indiana. This past season he led the Gamecocks to a 4.19 team ERA, which ranked second in the SEC and 12th in the country. Pitchers like Jack Mahoney, James Hicks and Chris Veach showed growth under his tutelage, though Parker and the Gamecocks could never quite get ace Will Sanders back on track.

The season before, Parker’s first in Columbia, the Gamecocks dealt with widespread injuries to the pitching staff, and the Gamecocks posted a 5.41 team ERA. But Parker did have a success story in the form of Noah Hall, who went from a transfer reliever from Appalachian State to USC’s most dependable starter in SEC play in 2022.

Parker replaced former USC pitching coach Skylar Meade before the 2022 season after Meade left for the head coaching job at Troy. Meade led the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament in 2023.