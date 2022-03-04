South Carolina Lawmakers Halt Abortion, Conversion Therapy Bills By Walking Out

Lydia O'Connor
·2 min read

Two members of the South Carolina Senate indefinitely stalled anti-abortion and pro-conversion therapy bills Thursday by simply leaving the chamber, denying the Republican-led committee the quorum to move forward with a vote.

Sen. Brad Hutto (D), one of 17 members of the Senate’s Medical Affairs Committee, vowed at the start of Thursday’s hearing that he would leave the room with the five proxy votes of other Democratic members if the committee took up the bills in question.

“In the minority, we don’t have a lot of cards to play,” Hutto said when announcing his plans. “But when we have cards to play, it’s not fair to ask us not to play it.”

Hutto eventually left the chamber along with Republican Sen. Sandy Senn, who told The Post and Courier after the vote that she thought it was a waste of time and resources to argue over new abortion restrictions when the state is in the middle of fending off legal challenges to a six-week abortion ban that Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed into law last year.

South Carolina state Sen. Brad Hutto (D) promised to walk out, denying the Medical Affairs Committee a quorum, if its chairman proceeded with anti-abortion and pro-conversation therapy legislation. (Photo: Associated Press)
South Carolina state Sen. Brad Hutto (D) promised to walk out, denying the Medical Affairs Committee a quorum, if its chairman proceeded with anti-abortion and pro-conversation therapy legislation. (Photo: Associated Press)

The abortion bills before the committee seek to charge abortion providers with murder and force doctors to push patients to consider a potentially dangerous “abortion reversal” procedure, which isn’t backed by any peer-reviewed research.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has taken a firm stance against any such “abortion reversal” laws, saying that “unfounded legislative mandates represent dangerous political interference and compromise patient care and safety.”

The other bill Hutton promised to walk out over would nullify a ban in the state capital, Columbia, of so-called conversion therapy, the unfounded and harmful treatment that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation.

Following Hutto’s and Sen’s objections, committee chair Danny Verdin (R) decided not to bring the matters to a vote out of concern that the full Senate would kill legislation that a committee passed without a quorum.

“I’m not going to risk the time, energy or the reputation of the committee to have this work challenged on the floor,” he said before vowing to try reassigning the bill to a different committee, which would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

“Now, more than ever, I will seek to exercise all rules of the Senate to forward legislation out of this committee that enjoys significant support,” he vowed.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.