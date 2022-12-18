South Carolina lands surprise commitment from late-rising Pennsylvania receiver

South Carolina has landed its second commitment of the day.

The Gamecocks received a pledge from fast-rising Pennsylvania wide receiver Tyshawn Russell on Sunday afternoon.

Russell is unranked by 247Sports, but he reported a recent offer from Virginia Tech, in addition to Maine and Central Michigan.

The Bishop McDevitt receiver is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds and spent this past weekend on an official visit at South Carolina. He previously took an official to Virginia Tech last week.

Russell is the second true receiver to commit to USC this cycle in addition to three-star Alabama product CJ Adams. Four-star athletes Vicari Swain and Kelton Henderson could also project at receivers at the next level depending on what the Gamecocks staff decides.

South Carolina football 2023 commits

RB Dontavius Braswell, Washington County (Ga.) OL Trovon Baugh, Pace Academy (Ga.) OL Jatavius Shivers, Villa Rica (Ga.) OL Markee Anderson, Dorman WR CJ Adams, Pebblebrook (Ga.)

WR Tyshawn Russell (Pa.)

TE Connor Cox, The Bolles School (Fla.) TE Kamron Sandlin, Anniston (Ala.) S Judge Collier, Legion Collegiate, Rock Hill DL Zavion Hardy, Macon (Ga.) DL Xzavier McLeod, Camden DE Monteque Rhames, Manning (transferred from Sumter) DE Desmond Umeozulu (Md.) LB Grayson Howard, Andrew Jackson (Fla.) S Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County (Ga.)



S Zahbari Sandy, St John’s, Washington (DC) S Cam Upshaw, Taylor County (Fla.) ATH Vicari Swain, Central (Ga.)

ATH Kelton Henderson, Lehigh Acres (Fla.)