South Carolina lands commitment from ACC transfer defensive tackle

South Carolina has added a monster to the trenches.

Pittsburgh transfer defensive tackle Deandre Jules announced Wednesday night he committed to the Gamecocks, marking another addition in a string of USC transfer portal commitments this week.

“Let’s go to work #spursup,” he posted to X (formerly Twitter) in announcing his decision.

So far, the Gamecocks nabbed JUCO DT Jerome Simmons and followed that up with a slew of offensive additions: WR Jared Brown (Coastal Carolina), WR Jayden McGowen (Vanderbilt), RB Oscar Adaway III (North Texas) and Arkansas transfer tailback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.

Jules will add experience, depth and plenty of size to South Carolina’s defensive line room at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds.

He played in every game for Pitt in each of the last two years. In 2023, he tallied 24 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and two sacks.

Jules will enroll at USC with one year of eligibility remaining.