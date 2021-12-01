South Carolina’s Justin Stepp putting his best foot forward with Pitt receiver commit

Wide receiver Camden Brown has a name that belongs in South Carolina — and the USC coaching staff is hoping there’s enough of a tug to pull him into the Palmetto State.

However, the Fort Lauderdale (St. Thomas Aquinas) prospect is committed to Pittsburgh, and Brown (6-4, 205) says it’s going to take something special to change his mind.

“I love Pitt, I love the program, I love everything about the coaching staff,” Brown said. “They follow me on my ups and downs. They’ve always stuck by my side. They really stuck by my commitment.”

Brown recently picked up an offer from USC but did not make it to Columbia for a game this season. He says both head coach Shane Beamer and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp have been working hard to change his mind.

Stepp had an in-home visit with Brown on Tuesday. What’s the message from Stepp and head coach Shane Beamer?

“It’s a good communication,” Brown said. “They both said I’m not an ACC player, I’m an SEC player.”

He added the USC staff has seen how much he’s worked on his game throughout his high school career.

“They see the improvement from years back. They see all the improvement on how I’ve elevated my game,” Brown said.

This season Brown has caught 24 passes for 483 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brown is expecting to have coaches in his home soon from Auburn, Arizona and Florida State.

Brown, who took his official visit to Pittsburgh in June, plans to sign in December. The first day of the early signing period is Dec. 15.