South Carolina’s Juju McDowell out for season after injury vs. Vanderbilt

Running back Juju McDowell is officially done for the season, Shane Beamer announced after defeating Vanderbilt. McDowell suffered a broken collar bone.

McDowell left for the locker room in the first quarter against Vanderbilt, and returned to the sideline later in the first half. He was ruled out by Beamer at the start of the seconds quarter.

McDowell had two rushing touchdowns this season and 61 rushing yards on 25 carries this season. He scored had one touchdown reception and 87 yards on 10 receptions.

The running back’s injury comes after Dakereon Joyner didn’t play this week with a foot injury he had against Jacksonville State.