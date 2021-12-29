South Carolina’s Josh Vann not ready to make decision on where he’ll be in 2022

Josh Vann is waiting to decide whether he’ll return to South Carolina football for another year.

Vann was not definitive when asked about his future during a press conference Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

“I’m keeping all the cards on the table, just seeing how this last game goes,” Vann said. “I don’t wanna focus in on making a decision already. I had a heck of a year, so just keeping all the options on the table. I’m just really focused on the game tomorrow, and everything will happen after that.”

Vann is a fourth-year senior with another year of eligibility thanks to relief granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was the Gamecocks’ leading pass catcher in 2021, totaling 43 catches for 679 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 56.6 yards per game and 15.8 yards per catch this season, playing in all 12 games.

Vann also recently became a father, which he said he will play into his decision on whether or not he’ll play another year in college or turn pro and pursue an NFL career.

“It ain’t just about me now,” Vann said. “I’ll be thinking about what’s best for my daughter. Should I go to the league to potentially get drafted (and) make some more money to provide that way? Do I come back to school? It’s a whole bunch of options out there that me and my girlfriend have to talk about. It’s a lot, but when I make a decision, everybody will know.”

Vann walked in South Carolina’s senior day this season along with 18 other Gamecocks, including running back ZaQuandre White and Edge lineman Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare, who have both opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Some signs in early December appeared to indicate Vann would return in 2022. A USC source expected Vann to come back for another year, and Phil Kornblut of SportsTalk SC reported Vann declined his invite to play in the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, citing an NFL source.

South Carolina has nine super seniors or graduate seniors, those with no eligibility left: Spencer Eason-Riddle, Jabari Ellis, Jaylan Foster, Nick Muse, Zeb Noland, Carlins Platel, Damani Staley, Aaron Sterling and Parker White.

Noland, who started as a graduate assistant coach but moved to an on-field role due to a thin QB room, has stated he’d like to return to Columbia next year in some capacity, though he won’t have any eligibility to play.

The Gamecocks have also lost six players to the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season, including quarterbacks Jason Brown and Connor Jordan, linebacker/safety Jahmar Brown, offensive lineman Vincent Murphy, defenisve back Dominick Hill and tight end Keveon Mullins.

USC center Eric Douglas and linebacker Sherrod Greene have both announced their plans to return to Shane Beamer’s program for 2022.