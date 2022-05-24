These South Carolina hotels rank among the nation’s best, report finds. Here’s why

Two of the nation’s best hotels are in South Carolina, a new report finds.

French Quarter Inn and The Dewberry — both in Charleston — rank among the top 100 hotels in the country, according to results published on Wednesday, May 18.

To create the list, the review website Yelp considered comments that travelers left on its website. Then, analysts “ranked the different lodging categories using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and May 16, 2022,” the company wrote in its report.

“Just in time for summer travel season, this list of top hotels across the U.S. has something for everyone,” Tara Lewis, a Yelp trend expert, said in a written statement. “Whether you’re looking for an under-the-radar spot for a trip with friends, a quiet family vacation surrounded by nature, or a romantic hideaway near the beach, you’ll find (accommodations) at a variety of price points.”

In the Palmetto State, only two hotels made it onto the nationwide list. Of those, the highest ranking went to French Quarter Inn, which landed the No. 8 spot.

Some Yelp users went online to rave about the hotel, helping it earn five stars out of five. Many said they were fans of the customer service offered in a setting near the historic city’s attractions.

The hotel on its website said the experience is similar to visiting the “home of a charming Southern friend” — and that includes milk and cookies offered to guests.

The French Quarter Inn isn’t a stranger to earning national recognition. In May 2021, the travel website Tripadvisor named the hotel on its “Best of the Best” list, which considered guests’ online feedback.

In the more recent Yelp rankings, The Dewberry placed No. 11. Several Yelp users said they enjoyed the hotel’s rooftop views and cleanliness.

The hotel — which boasts more than four out of five stars on Yelp — also has features ranging from “the Irish linen bedding to the seasonal in-room bars curated by the chef,” according to its website.

It might not come as a surprise that the state’s top-ranking places to stay were in Charleston. This year, the tourist destination was named among the nation’s up-and-coming places to visit and one of the top travel hot spots for food lovers, McClatchy News reported.

On the Yelp list, the overall highest-ranking getaway destination was Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs.

