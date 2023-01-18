South Carolina hit with another earthquake, but it was in different part of the state

Noah Feit
·8 min read

For the second time this year, an earthquake rumbled through South Carolina. But unlike so many of the previous quakes recorded in the past six months, this earthquake happened outside the Midlands.

Wednesday’s 1.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lowcountry, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey.

The earthquake was confirmed at 2:14 p.m. in Centerville, which is in Dorchester County, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

The earthquake happened at about 5.4 miles beneath the surface, according to the USGS.

This was the first seismic activity in South Carolina since a 1.9 magnitude quake was recorded in the Richland County area on Jan. 10, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Prior to that, there was seismic activity in neighboring states North Carolina and Georgia earlier this month. A 1.24 magnitude quake was reported in North Carolina earlier on Jan. 10, and a 2.34 quake was confirmed in Georgia on Jan. 3, according to the USGS.

While it has been uncommon for earthquakes to hit in the Lowcountry, there have been 45 confirmed earthquakes in Kershaw County since the end of June, according to the South Carolina DNR.

That’s also where South Carolina’s most powerful recent earthquakes were recorded on June 29. On that day, two earthquakes — one a 3.5 magnitude and the other 3.6 — were included in a flurry of tremors and aftershocks. Those were the two largest quakes to hit South Carolina in nearly a decade. A 4.1-magnitude quake struck McCormick County in 2014.

Anyone who felt tremors and shaking or heard rumbling from Wednesday’s earthquake can report it to the USGS.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division map of fault lines in the Palmetto State where there has been a swarm of earthquakes.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division map of fault lines in the Palmetto State where there has been a swarm of earthquakes.

The most recent earthquake means at least 78 have been detected in the Palmetto State since the start of 2022, according to South Carolina DNR. All but eight of the quakes have been in the Midlands.

In all, 77 earthquakes have hit the Columbia area since a 3.3-magnitude quake was recorded Dec. 27, 2021, according to the DNR.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division said Wednesday’s earthquake was classified as a micro quake, according to the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale.

No major damage or injuries have been reported from any of the recent quakes.

Earthquakes that register 2.5 magnitude or less often go unnoticed and are usually recorded only by a seismograph, according to Michigan Technological University. Any quake less than 5.5 magnitude is not likely to cause significant damage, the school said.

It is typical for South Carolina to have between six and 10 earthquakes a year, the S.C. Geological Survey previously reported. There have been 104 earthquakes in South Carolina since Jan. 18, 2021, according to DNR.

During a 2022 town hall to address the earthquakes, state geologist Scott Howard said as many as 200 smaller tremors might have gone unnoticed and unrecorded.

Why the increase in earthquakes?

An explanation for the recent outburst has eluded scientists.

Some experts have theorized there’s a link between the Wateree River and the earthquakes northeast of Columbia. They said the combination of a single moderate earthquake last December and high water levels in the Wateree River during parts of this year have contributed to the earthquakes. But no one has settled on the single cause for the Midlands’ shaking.

Elgin, located about 20 miles northeast of Columbia and situated on a fault line, has been experiencing an unusual earthquake “swarm” for the past several months, leaving some residents feeling uneasy. The series of quakes might be the longest period of earthquake activity in the state’s history, officials said. But officials have said they don’t believe the spate of minor earthquakes is an indicator that a bigger quake could be on the way.

“Though the frequency of these minor earthquakes may alarm some, we do not expect a significantly damaging earthquake in South Carolina at this time, even though we know our state had them decades ago,” South Carolina EMD Director Kim Stenson previously said in a news release. “Now is the time to review your insurance policies for earthquake coverage, secure any items in your home that may become hazards during a tremor, and remember to Drop, Cover, and Hold on until the shaking passes. These are the precautions South Carolinians can take to properly prepare for earthquakes.”

The strongest earthquake ever recorded in South Carolina — and on the east coast of the United States — was a devastating 7.3 in Charleston in 1886.

That quake killed 60 people and was felt over 2.5 million square miles, from Cuba to New York and from Bermuda to the Mississippi River, according to the state EMD.

Reported earthquakes in SC in 2021-22

Date/Location

Magnitude

Depth (km)

Jan. 18/Dalzell

2.1

6.9

Feb. 13/Summerville

2.1

5.1

May 12/Heath Springs

1.8

9.99

May 31/Summit

2.6

1.7

May 31/Summit

2.0

5.1

July 16/Ladson

2.0

4.0

July 22/Ladson

1.3

3.5

July 22/Ladson

1.95

3.97

Aug. 21/Centerville

1.75

1.97

Aug. 21/Centerville

1.71

3.37

Sept. 27/Summerville

2.8

6.0

Sept. 27/Summerville

2.0

5.8

Sept. 27/Centerville

3.3

6.8

Oct. 25/Jenkinsville

2.2

3.8

Oct. 26/Jenkinsville

1.8

0.0

Oct. 28/Jenkinsville

1.8

1.8

Oct. 28/Jenkinsville

1.7

0.0

Oct. 28/Jenkinsville

2.1

4.2

Oct. 31/Jenkinsville

2.3

0.1

Nov. 1/Jenkinsville

2.0

5.1

Nov. 9/Centerville

1.5

3.8

Nov. 16/Arial

2.2

5.4

Dec. 20/Ladson

1.1

2.8

Dec. 27/Lugoff

3.3

3.2

Dec. 27/Lugoff

2.5

2.4

Dec. 27/Elgin

2.1

0.7

Dec. 27/Lugoff

1.7

4.9

Dec. 29/Elgin

2.3

1.6

Dec. 30/Elgin

2.5

2.5

Dec. 30/Elgin

2.4

3.8

Jan. 3/Lugoff

2.5

2.7

Jan. 5/Lugoff

2.6

0.5

Jan. 5/Lugoff

1.5

7.0

Jan. 9/Ladson

1.4

2.9

Jan. 11/Elgin

1.7

5.4

Jan. 11/Lugoff

2.0

3.2

Jan. 11/Elgin

1.3

5.0

Jan. 15/Elgin

1.8

3.5

Jan. 19/Elgin

1.9

5.0

Jan. 21/Elgin

1.9

4.8

Jan. 27/Lugoff

2.1

1.0

Feb. 2/Elgin

1.5

3.9

March 4/Elgin

1.8

2.8

March 9/Elgin

2.2

3.6

March 11/Camden

2.1

1.2

March 27/Lugoff

2.1

1.9

March 28/Centerville

0.9

2.9

April 7/Elgin

2.0

2.9

April 8/Centerville

1.6

3.6

April 22/Ladson

1.1

3.5

April 22/Taylors

2.2

2.3

May 9/Elgin

3.3

3.1

May 9/Elgin

1.6

2.9

May 9/Elgin

1.78

4.1

May 9/Elgin

2.1

3.7

May 9/Elgin

2.9

5.6

May 10/Elgin

2.3

3.9

May 10/Elgin

2.8

6.2

May 19/Elgin

1.8

2.5

May 21/Elgin

1.9

5.6

June 26/Elgin

1.88

4.09

June 29/Elgin

3.5

2.64

June 29/Elgin

1.88

2.92

June 29/Elgin

3.6

2.95

June 29/Elgin

1.79

2.07

June 29/Elgin

1.51

3.72

June 29/Elgin

1.46

1.93

June 29/Elgin

2.06

2.22

June 30/Elgin

2.32

3.09

June 30/Elgin

1.44

2.8

June 30/Elgin

2.03

3.11

June 30/Elgin

2.15

2.56

June 30/Elgin

2.06

1.92

June 30/Elgin

1.49

2.46

July 1/Elgin

1.55

3.37

July 1/Elgin

2.11

3.83

July 1/Elgin

1.26

3.3

July 1/Elgin

1.68

4.02

July 2/Elgin

2.09

1.65

July 3/Elgin

1.9

2.1

July 3/Lugoff

1.6

3.2

July 3/Elgin

1.4

1.96

July 3/Elgin

1.1

5.0

July 7/Elgin

2.1

4.0

July 8/Elgin

1.6

2.5

July 8/Elgin

1.4

3.8

July 14/Elgin

1.3

2.5

July 15/Elgin

1.6

3.3

July 18/Elgin

1.2

3.2

July 19/Elgin

2.2

1.8

July 19/Elgin

2.1

3.2

July 24/Lugoff

2.3

2.4

July 25/Lugoff

2.1

2.2

July 30/Elgin

1.8

3.6

July 31/Elgin

1.7

1.6

Aug. 3/Elgin

1.8

3.0

Aug. 9/Boykin

1.6

6.9

Aug. 15/Elgin

1.5

3.6

Aug. 18/Homeland Park

2.1

0.03

Aug. 27/Elgin

1.3

2.4

Sept. 1/Centerville

1.5

0.7

Sept. 21/Elgin

1.9

3.2

Sept. 22/Lugoff

1.4

1.5

Oct. 14/Elgin

1.3

4.2

Oct. 30/Elgin

2.5

0.02

Nov. 24/Elgin

2.0

3.5

Dec. 9/Elgin

1.7

2.4

Jan. 10/Hopkins

1.9

6.0

Jan. 18/Centerville

1.4

8.8

Latest Stories

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Hubbard's fumble return gives Bengals 24-17 win over Ravens

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson. The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett's tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson's missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • VanVleet scores 33 points, Raptors beat Knicks 123-121 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett’s tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson’s missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Seahawks excited about future after surprising playoff berth

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — In the moments after seeing the season end in the first round of the playoffs, Pete Carroll was already looking ahead to what the future could bring. The oldest coach in the league isn’t planning on slowing down and for good reason. The Seattle Seahawks have remodeled their foundation and head into the offseason with an unexpected amount of excitement about what’s next. “What has happened during the course of this season has been a tremendous amount of progress that we’ve ma

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th